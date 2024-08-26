Advertising | HSL removes the materials of its campaign, criticized as racist, from means of transport: “We sincerely apologize”

Advertising|The municipality promoted the illegality of traveling with a fake ticket in its campaign with dark-skinned social media influencers.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HSL will remove the materials of the Ihan lipupu tonta campaign from the screens of the means of transport. In the future, the municipality will file a criminal complaint against anyone who travels with a fake ticket. The choice of dark-skinned young people used in the campaign attracted attention, and HSL ended up removing the ad from the screens of the means of transport. HSL continues the campaign on social media channels.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) decided to remove the materials of its attention-grabbing Ih lipun illegal campaign from the screens of the means of transport.

“A hand raised as a sign of a mistake,” the municipal corporation said on Monday evening.

HSL did not send an official announcement about the matter, but it reported about it on the Linkedin online service.

HSL’s communications manager Jenni Vuorio justifies Linkedin as an information channel by saying that most of the feedback came from there. According to Vuorio, more than ten feedbacks have come through the official channel and a few via e-mail.

That’s about it is about the campaign that started on Wednesday of last week, with which HSL said it wanted to send a message especially to young people that using a fake ticket in public transport is a crime.

The municipality also announced that in the future it will file a criminal complaint against anyone who travels with a fake ticket.

According to HSL, not all young people know that the use of a fake ticket cannot be solved with just a notice or an inspection fee, but that it is a matter for the police.

HSL used dark-skinned young social media influencers as the faces of the campaign. Some people resented the choice and felt it was discriminatory.

Among others, the Molybros duo has appeared in the campaign Iba and I won’twho have talked about the campaign on their own social media channels.

According to HSL, many who sent feedback felt that the campaign ad was racist, which is why the municipal association ended up removing it from the screens of the means of transport.

However, there is footage on HSL’s website and Instagram, for example.

“The material has given rise to the impression that the campaign faces represent users of fake tickets. We understand that such an image could have been created from the ad,” says HSL in its Linkedin publication.

Municipal corporation according to the campaign is not about appearance or skin color.

HSL said that they chose Molybros as the face of the campaign because the duo is popular among young people and through them you can reach a wide range of young people.

There are other influencers in the campaign Knob Aries and Weksi.

“We sincerely apologize for conveying an offensive image with our advertisement. This was not our intention.”

HSL has been in contact with a representative of Molybros and the municipal association plans to continue the campaign on social media, Vuorio says.

“I still believe that the campaign will reach the target group on channels preferred by young people. This is very sad for Iba and Keinaa. They are excited to participate in the campaign and are happy to share information that using a fake ticket is a crime.”

With fake ones according to HSL, the number of people traveling with travel tickets has increased recently. During the summer, it has made thirty criminal reports about people traveling with fake tickets.

Those who travel with the ticket leave a dent in HSL’s economy of around 40 million euros each year.