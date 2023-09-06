Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

In Graz, a brothel is looking for “girl testers” with a large poster advertising it, causing a stir and criticism. The operator explains himself.

Munich / Graz – “We are hiring!!! ‘Girl tester’ – apply now” – with this ad, a brothel in Graz, Austria, caused quite a stir. The text is emblazoned in large letters on a poster at a major intersection on a main traffic route in the city in Styria. The “Maximus” brothel caused a stir with this action, but also a lot of criticism.

Brothel operator in Austria under criticism: “Deeply inhuman and ungustatory”

The Austrian Minister for Women, Susanne Raab, said, “When I read that, it turns my stomach.” She calls the poster “incredibly disgusting, misogynistic and inhuman. Presenting women and girls as commodities that can be ‘tested’ glorifies violence and is dangerous.” She is not alone in this opinion.

The Graz officer for women and equality, Heike Bekhit, also condemned the ad mydistrict.at as “deeply inhuman and ungustatory”. She is surprised “how sexist one still dares to put up public posters these days” and is also bothered by the term “girl”. This, although common in the industry, is an “allusion to pedophilia.”

Unknown people spray the brothel poster in Graz

The operator of the brothel, however, stands by his poster. He explained to Antenne Steiermark that his search is not about what you might suspect. It has nothing to do with checking the candidates’ sexual suitability or abilities, but rather preparing them “psychologically for this difficult – probably ‘the’ toughest job in the world. Financial bottlenecks, a lack of prospects or fleeing a foreign country should not be a reason to go into prostitution.”

But there should be one change: instead of “girls”, “ladies” should be shown there in the future. Nevertheless, regardless of the exact wording, the ad could soon be over. As speaker Bekhit makes clear, advertising for brothels is generally prohibited in Styria. Graz KPÖ Mayor Elke Kahr has already declared that she “reported the facts to the State Police Directorate”. However, unknown persons have already acted on their own and according to the portal 5min.at sprayed paint over the poster.

Domina “Vanessa” recently gave insights into the Frankfurt train station district. There was also an outcry elsewhere in Austria: Adolf Hitler’s birthplace is being used as he wanted. The ministry talks its way out, with reference to Bavaria. (cgsc)