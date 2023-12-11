Advertising | Fast fashion giant Zara under fire: advertising images allegedly refer to the war in Gaza

It has been claimed on social media that Zara's advertising pictures resemble pictures taken in Gaza after the Israeli bombings.

The fast fashion giant Zara has removed from its website and app its highly criticized advertising images, which were allegedly alluding to the war in Gaza.

The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

The advertising images of the collection called The Jacket featured, among other things, mannequins with missing limbs and dolls wrapped in white plastic. The models appearing in many of the pictures were depicted in the middle of, among other things, cracked stones, damaged statues and broken plasterboard.

On social media, the advertising pictures have been said to resemble pictures taken in Gaza after the Israeli bombings. For example, images of dolls wrapped in white plastic have been said to resemble images of bodies wrapped in white shrouds in Gaza.

Activists supporting Palestine have called for a Zara boycott on the messaging service X and on the clothing chain's Instagram page.

Zara clothing chain Spanish owner Inditex said, according to Reuters, that the removal of the advertising campaign was part of a normal content update. The company did not comment on the boycott calls, but said that the collection in question was planned in July and the advertising photos were taken in September. The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on Saturday, October 7.

According to Reuters, the advertising images were still visible in Zara's online store on Monday morning, but they had disappeared by 2:30 p.m. Finnish time.

The ASA, the self-regulatory body of the British advertising industry, told the BBC on Monday that it had received 50 complaints about the advertising campaign's images.

“The complainants claim that the images refer to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas and are offensive,” an ASA spokesperson told the BBC.

Zara is not the only chain that has recently come under strong criticism regarding the war in Gaza.

Recently, the retail chain Marks & Spencer apologized after publishing a Christmas advertisement on Instagram, in which red and green paper hats were burning in a fireplace. The picture received a lot of criticism, as critics considered the hats on fire to refer to the Palestinian flag due to their coloring.