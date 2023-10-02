Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 8:06

Advertising executive Paulo Giovanni, one of the main names in Brazilian advertising who began his career as a radio presenter and worked on TV before venturing into the field, died on Sunday, October 1st, at the age of 72. At the beginning of his professional career, he presented programs on Rádio Tupi and on radio and TV Globo.

In the advertising market, Giovanni was at the head of the Leo Burnett Tailor Made agency at the time of its merger and was chairman of the Publicis Group in Brazil.

Currently, Giovanni was a partner in the companies POP and Seven Trade, in addition to AKM. Due to the history of the advertising market, the businessman was honored by the Brazilian Academy of Marketing (Abramark) and his name was included in the national advertising “hall of fame”.

Given the news about Gioavnni’s death, market executives spoke out about the advertiser’s departure.

The president of Cenp, the Advertising Market Self-Regulation Forum, and chairman of Lew’Lara/TBWA, Luiz Lara, classified Giovanni as “a great communicator” and one of the “main leaders in advertising”.

“Charismatic and entrepreneurial, he founded Giovanni, commanded Leo Burnett and Publicis, always with friendliness and a focus on valuing advertising”, commented the executive.

The president of Publicis Brasil, Eduardo Lorenzi, lamented Giovanni’s death and classified it as a significant loss for Brazilian advertising. “The advertising market loses a visionary and inspiring leader. Paulo Giovanni was brilliant at the head of the Publicis Group in Brazil and in all the other companies he worked at,” he said to Estadão.