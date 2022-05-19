Who does not remember those huge billboards placed mainly in the ditches of the roads that sold us the urban development of the day for very few pesetas and in comfortable letters per month?

Well, at present and with the technological evolution that we have had to live through, these macrostructures have moved to the heart of cities and in smaller formats (or not) interact with passers-by who pass by “playing” with them or creating very attractive visual effects. These are supports designed for the display of outdoor advertising and that are not only static. The sensors and devices that are inside the support make them behave as the occasion requires. Currently, they make up an important part of the urban landscape, which is why advertisers and graphic designers have the task of capturing the attention of the public that travels on the streets with surprising ideas and images.

Two kinds of this advertising are present in the big cities. A static that only reproduces an already configured message, but that is visually spectacular and draws attention on its own. The other interacts with the passerby, and depending on the result shows one or another message.

Among the attractions that seek to impact the viewer is the shopping center Pavilion KL located in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) that celebrated the arrival of 2022, the year of the tiger, on the facade of its establishment.

Pavilion KL

Nike He also does not miss out on 3D technology to present his new Air Max sneakers at the famous exit of the Shinjuku train station in Tokyo. Truly amazing creativity.

Nike

But before the shoes of the American brand arrived at this well-known Japanese crossing through which more than 190,000 people pass daily (the busiest square in the world), the so-called “Shinjuku cat” was living there, a huge feline that lived within the 155 square meters that the giant screen occupies and that depending on the time of day behaved in one way or another. The “owner” of him was Cross Spacea company dedicated to multimedia installations of this type.

the shinjuku cat

Another animal that was enclosed within four walls was the whale that lived on the front of the hotel Marriott Marquis from Times Square, in the heart of New York. Logically, although the whale did not announce anything, it was a claim for what would come immediately after, which was the most conventional advertising.

Whale

Picadilly Circus, in London, is also not exempt from this immersive advertising, uniting the real with the virtual. This is the haute couture firm Balenciaga and the online game Fortnite They have teamed up to launch a clothing collection dressing Doggo, a character from the video game with clothes from the Spanish firm. If the couturier raised his head…

Fortnite / Balenciaga

In this same corner, one of the latest series released by the Amazon Prime Video content platform was promoted.The Wheel of Time” (see opening video)

Another variant of this type of advertising, also known as guerrilla marketing, is the one that interacts with people who pass by and reacts or makes them participate in the promotion.

An example is the campaign Battersea, an English animal protection organization that first offers information brochures and shows adorable puppies and kittens, places huge screens with a dog that goes, through sensors installed in the information brochures, following people who seem interested and chasing them wherever they go in their tour encouraging them to adopt with the hasgtag #Looking for you. All this nothing less than to the rhythm of “Somebody to love” by Queen.

More dogs. The smallest ones are usually a symbol of vitality and energy. dog food brand Last has launched a line for animals weighing less than 10 kilos: Ultima Petfood. One of the favorite activities of dogs is chasing balls. And that’s what he does during the 90 minutes of a Serie A match in the Italian league: chase the ball. Virality is assured.

Last

With the slogan “You have more power than you imagine” the brand of energy drinks Powerade tests the ability and strength of those who want to test themselves. Different assemblies that challenge the participant to overcome the challenge that is proposed. The prize: a bottle of the invigorating soda.

Powerade

In Stockholm, the sports shoe brand reebok he gave away one of his models if you managed to cover a set distance in a set time to be worthy of putting on his new footwear.

And to relax after so much physical exercise, nothing better than a therapeutic massage. That’s what the chocolate bars offer kitkat. He used bus stops in the streets of Bogotá to install screens that gave relaxing massages to those waiting for the bus.

One of the most curious is Fiat. Parking is always a headache. For this reason, the Italian brand decided to help drivers on the streets of Frankfurt. To do this, it installed specially developed software that worked with sensors that track where the car is and tell drivers how far apart the front and rear cars are, thus avoiding unnecessary touches. Unfortunately, it only worked on that particular site, of course.

To finish, a national. In the province of Alicante, there is the Marina Portal Shopping Center. They openly declare themselves “pet friendly” and they show it by putting up huge billboards that also act as shelters for birds. With 50 wooden houses per fence, all of them have feeders, straw and wonderful views.

Come on, a promotion like before.

