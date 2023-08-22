The Advertising Code Committee (RCC) will not consider the complaint from the Hartstichting, KWF and Longfonds about the snus advertising of Formula 1 team Mclaren. The Health Funds call this ‘incomprehensible’ and are appealing.

Team McLaren will advertise Velo in the run-up to the Zandvoort Grand Prix and possibly also during the GP. That is a brand for nicotine pouches from tobacco manufacturer British American Tobacco. The sale of these bags – also known as snus – is prohibited in the Netherlands. Advertising for snus is allowed.

Snus is kind of tea bag that is put under the upper lip. It is a method in which you ingest nicotine without smoking and originates from Sweden. The nicotine enters the blood through blood vessels in the upper lip and mouth. Just like smoking, the use of snus can also have an addictive effect.

"Because the Health Funds for Smoke Free find it impossible that advertising for a prohibited and harmful product is being made in the Netherlands, they have submitted a complaint to the RCC," they said earlier.

In an explanation, the Advertising Code Committee now indicates that the Committee will not handle the complaint and refers to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority. According to the RCC, that body should enforce this.

The Hartstichting, KWF and Longfonds are now addressing the Advertising Code Committee on its own guidelines; advertising must not conflict with good taste and decency and must not encourage behavior that is harmful to health.

The sale of snus is prohibited because it is harmful to health. In recent years, nicotine pouches have become popular among young people.