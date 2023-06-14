Dhe EU Commission is taking the next step in important competition proceedings against Google’s advertising business. On Wednesday, the commission demanded that the Internet group sell parts of its advertising services and thus parts of its money machine. The central question here is whether Google has given itself an advantage over its rivals in advertising services and has thereby distorted competition.

“The company collects user data, sells advertising space and acts as an intermediary for online advertising,” said EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is responsible for fair competition. Google is therefore represented at almost all levels of the adtech industry. “We fear that Google may have used its market position to favor its own brokerage services,” said the politician.

Google said: “We disagree with the Commission’s view and will react accordingly.” The Commission’s investigations focused on a narrowly defined aspect of the advertising business and were not new. “Google remains committed to creating value for its publisher and advertising partners in this highly competitive industry.”

Big fines in space

There are high fines in the room. Google can comment on the allegations. But if the Commission concludes that there is sufficient evidence of a breach of EU law, it can impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual global turnover. On the other hand, Google could defend itself legally.







Google’s main source of revenue is online advertising, as the Commission points out. The company not only makes money by advertising on its own websites such as Google Search. The company also mediates between advertisers who want to place their advertising online and publishers, bloggers or other content creators who want to place advertising on their website, for example.

Google has a special position in the online advertising market: the group not only sells ads, but also operates the platform with which they are delivered online. According to experts, Google therefore has an information advantage when it comes to the question of how consumers use the Internet. This knowledge can also be used to display ads more specifically than others.