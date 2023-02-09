Amazon, in 2022 invested over 20 billion in advertising. It’s records

Amazon top spenders. In 2022, the giant Big Tech of Jeff Bezos spent a whopping $20.6 billion on advertising and promotional activities. With this budget, Amazon sets a new record in the investor market. Furthermore, in 2020 alone, invested assets stood at 10 billion.

Also increasing is the share of the net turnover used by the e-commerce giant. Amazonin fact, for his advertising spend And promotionalwent from investing 3.6% in 2021 to 4% in 2022. Again, Jeff Bezos set a new record. An important figure, considering that the past year was marked by a slowdown in revenue growth.

But how much has Amazon spent since its foundation? Well, since it opened its operations in 1995, the American giant has spent 95 billion dollars on advertising and the promotional activities (3.5% of sales) for net sales of $2.7 trillion.

But it seems that, after breaking record after record, Bezos wants to put a brake on investments in the face of the slowdown in sales growth and the headwinds of the international economic context.

The growth of group spending on sales and marketing, an area in which advertising and promotion accounts for around 50% (the data of these activities are communicated only on an annual basis), has in fact slowed down in the last quarter of 2022 , passing from +35% in the first nine months to an increase of 19%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

