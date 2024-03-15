Agreements between the confederation and the company Brax deal with the broadcasting rights of Series B and advertising signs in stadiums

The advertising agency focused on sports business Brax signed contracts with CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) which reach almost R$1.5 billion. The agreements deal with broadcasting rights for Série B until 2026 and advertising signs in stadiums for Copa do Brasil games.

There is speculation in the market, however, that the R$974 million contract for Series B had been broken. Brax denies it and says that the information is unfounded, while the CBF neither confirms nor denies it. What is known is that Brax and CBF met on February 29th and March 7th to discuss the matter and that there is the possibility of an official announcement in the coming days.

“We had made a very broad negotiation. We have a good relationship with the CBF, but we are negotiating to find the best path for both parties. What there is, occasionally, is a misalignment from a commercial point of view”, said Bruno Rodrigues, partner at Brax, to Power360. He also denies that the agency is not honoring payments, as has been circulated in the market.

What Brax's contract with CBF said:

was signed on March 10, 2023, with the approval of President Ednaldo Rodrigues – read the complete (PDF – 14 MB);

Brax should pay R$ 974.6 million for the broadcasting rights of Series B (transferred to band) for 4 years;

in the event of a breach of the contract, Brax must pay half of the total value of the agreement, that is, R$487.3 million;

In addition to broadcasting rights, the company would also be responsible for operating sports betting and distributing the international broadcast of the competition.

MILLIONAIRE CONTRACT

The agreement signed between CBF and Brax to grant the broadcasting rights for Série B was approved by the 20 clubs in the competition on March 9, 2023. The signing took place after the failure of negotiations with the Grupo Globo, holder of the rights until 2022, wanted to offer just over R$200 million to broadcast the championship on open, closed and pay-per-view TV.

CBF advisors reportedly warned Ednaldo Rodrigues about the high value of the contract and the agency's reliability. The president of the CBF, however, signed the agreement and cited the approval of the 2nd division clubs.

The contract stipulates annual payment for the rights in 7 installments from April to October:

2023 – R$210 million;

– R$210 million; 2024 – R$231 million;

– R$231 million; 2025 – R$254 million;

– R$254 million; 2026 – R$279 million.

In case of delay, Brax has committed to paying 1% late payment interest per month, in addition to a 2% fine on the total amount of the debt. The agreement also determines that the company has a “guarantee insurance” to fulfill the values ​​agreed in the contract.

“Each season, Brax undertakes to obtain, as soon as possible, not later than the deadline of April 30 of the respective year, guarantee insurance, with a first-class insurer, with the purpose of fully guaranteeing the payment obligations of this contract”, says the document.

Brax told the Power360 having strictly followed the contract signed with CBF and purchased guarantee insurance. However, the company refused to inform the insurance policy and the value of the contract with the insurer.

WHO IS BRAX

Brax Sports Assets is an advertising company opened in April 2021 with the Federal Revenue Service. The company's activities include installing billboards and selling advertising at sporting events.

According to the Tax Authorities, the company's share capital is R$3 million, around 0.30% of the total amount closed with the CBF. If you combine the share capital of 3 companies appointed as Brax partners, the value reaches R$5.78 million, or 0.59% of the agreement.

Read below who Brax’s partners are:

Antônio Carlos Gonçalves Coelho – administrator;

Bruno Viana Rodrigues – administrator;

Javier Palmerola Fernandez – administrator;

BVR1 Participações LTDA – share capital of R$ 1,533,330.00;

Market Sport Brasil LTDA – share capital of R$ 1,247,560.00;

Eac Productions and Promotions LTDA – share capital of R$2,000.00.

In addition to the broadcasting rights for Série B until 2026, Brax has a R$520 million contract with the CBF for advertising boards for the Copa do Brasil games. Added together, the value of the 2 agreements approaches R$1.5 billion.

Even under distrust from managers, Brax claims to have the financial health to support the contracts signed and emphasizes that the share capital does not reflect the company's cash flow: “No agency in Brazil had share capital that had the same value as the contract signed for broadcasting rights. Our job is: we acquire the rights and go to the market to make the championship commercially viable”.

The company's lawyer, Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, credited the competition with speculation about Brax's contracts: “Of course, this revolution brought by Brax can generate noise and displease old and outdated interests, but there is not a single act that deserves any remark. Time will prove us right.”.

CLUB INSECURITY

On March 1st of this year, 5 Series B clubs met with Ednaldo Rodrigues. They asked for explanations about the possible breach of the contract with Brax. O Power360 found that the teams were told that the terms of the agreement were being negotiated.

The clubs that were in the 2nd division in 2023 have already approved the agreement with the agency, but clubs relegated from Series A and those promoted from Series C need to sign a new contract with Brax for the transfer of broadcasting rights – which has not yet been achieved. was made.

CONTRACTS WITH CLUBS

In addition to the million-dollar agreement with CBF, Brax also has contracts to manage advertising on signs in the fields with 17 clubs in Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship. The values ​​for each vary.

Read some cases below:

Corinthians – has a contract worth R$240 million;

– has a contract worth R$240 million; Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Internacional and Vasco – signed with Brax for a minimum amount of R$98 million each;

– signed with Brax for a minimum amount of R$98 million each; Guild – renewed until 2029 for R$98 million;

– Flamengo – requested R$330 million for the management of signs at Maracanã games;

– requested R$330 million for the management of signs at Maracanã games; Santos – closed an agreement worth R$25 million per year with the company. The value could jump to R$98 million by the end of the contract;

São Paulo – renewed until 2029 for R$190 million.

Directors of Flamengo, Grêmio and Internacional told the Power360 that Brax is up to date with payments.