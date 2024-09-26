Advertising | A hardware store in Espoo made an ad about knocking down the House of Parliament

Advertising|K-Rauta Merituuli has tried viral marketing before, but according to the merchant, this time the operation was even more cunning than usual.

Finland Both Russia and Sweden have tried to “dye it red”, but “bad paints” have watered down the plans.

At least that’s what K-Rauta Merituuli from Espoo joked in his Facebook post on Wednesday night. At the same time, the store offered a discount on paints for the rest of the week.

Activist groups bumped the pillars of the Parliament building early Wednesday morning with red paint. By Wednesday evening, the paint had mostly been washed off, although traces of it were still visible on Thursday.

According to the authors the color is water-based and should be easy to wash off.

“Ask us for better ones [maaleja]!”, urged K-Rauta. But “not to the painting of the House of Parliament.”

The colonnade at the entrance to the Parliament building was daubed with red paint on Wednesday morning.

“There is tried for a bit of fun [mainoksiin] to get, with a little humor in it,” commented the K-Rauta Merituule merchant about the campaign Petri Lappalainen.

“The idea came from the news of the day. It was related to our field.”

According to Lappalainen, fun social media campaigns with current topics have been tried in the store before, but this time the marketing team’s actions were unusually clever.

According to Lappalainen, the feedback on the ad has been positive and even more abundant than expected. According to Lappalainen, there has been no negative feedback.

“We guessed that this would surely spread on social media, but this media attention has come as a complete surprise.”

There are no sales figures for the new campaign yet, but according to Lappalainen, experience with previous social media campaigns or viral marketing has been successful.

“We have sometimes had good successes.”

Parliament House bumping was used to show opposition to peat removal. Behind the destruction were a Swedish organization focused on the protection of wetlands environmental group Återställ våtmarker and the environmental movement Elokapina.

The police arrested a total of ten people in connection with the incident. On Thursday, the police said that one of those arrested was a minor. He has been released. The case is being investigated as at least gross damage.

The paint was shot at the Parliament building with powder fire extinguishers, said the spokesperson of the Återställ våtmarker group Lior Tell Stefansson.

