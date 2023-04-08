Government and private agencies in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah have published vacancies in various specializations on their platforms via “Social Media” and its website to attract qualified and experienced citizens and residents with high school and bachelor’s degrees.

Ras Al Khaimah Police announced a vacant job by opening the door for registration for national service civilians (second degree) for those who have military courses, as it stipulated that the applicant for the job be a citizen of the country and male, and that he be a high school graduate, and that his age is not less than 18 years and does not exceed He must be 30 years old, his height is not less than 165 cm, and he must not have been previously convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonor, in addition to being of good conduct and behavior, and he must not have been expelled from military service.

She pointed out that the applicant through her website must pass the personal interview and the prescribed examinations in the event that he is selected by the committee, and that applications that do not meet the conditions will not be considered.

The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research also published vacancies through its platform on “Instagram”, including a position as a marketing and public relations executive, who possesses advanced skills in communication, managing public relations, marketing, editing and press news.

She pointed out that she is looking for a public relations marketing executive to support her communication team by researching and analyzing trends to help define her marketing strategy, and support her communication channels, including websites, social media and press coverage.

Another entity posted on the Ras Al Khaimah government website a job for a technical support specialist, which stipulated that the applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field, and be responsible for supporting and maintaining Microsoft Server and Microsoft Exchange desktop operating systems, in addition to the general maintenance of all IT hardware and software, ensuring all records of equipment and users are maintained, supporting and maintaining laptop and desktop computers, printers and scanners, installing antivirus on desktops and laptops, ensuring patches and upgrades are applied to desktops and laptops.

Another government agency announced a vacancy with the title of Violations Controller, and stipulated that the applicant for the job should have a diploma in civil engineering, and possess competence in creativity, innovation, effective communication, functional and ethical awareness, discrimination in implementation and results, team work and focus on customers.

She explained that the task of the job applicant is focused on carrying out assignments related to inspection, monitoring, inventorying and following up violations, abandoned houses and houses that are about to fall, while supervising the implementation of removing violations.

The government agency specified that the employee will carry out inspection tours to count the violations during the inspection tours, prepare a daily report regarding the tours and exit to the sites, prepare the required reports for each transaction assigned to him and submit them on a daily basis, in addition to periodic monitoring of the sites that were wasted and distorted to the general appearance, and inventory abandoned homes in various regions of the emirate. and prepare a report on it.