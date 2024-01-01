Restaurant dealers complained of being subjected to electronic fraud after being lured through tempting advertisements posted on social media platforms.

They said that they received fake offers that included discounts on the prices of fast food, so they made their choices, and after clicking on the link, they were transferred to the payment page that requested their bank information and provided them with an OTP number. Once they entered the number, amounts were withdrawn from their bank accounts.

On the other hand, Sharjah Police warned against electronic fraud, confirming the presence of entities presenting themselves with the names of restaurants and shops, and when withdrawing the agreed-upon amount for the item or meal he chose, the customer is surprised to withdraw 2,000 dirhams instead of 20 dirhams.

In detail, Omar Ibrahim, an employee, said that he read an advertisement on social media stating that an offer was being offered at a fast food restaurant, so he chose a meal for 27 dirhams, and was transferred to the payment link. Once he entered the bank card information, he received a phone message with an (OTP) number to complete the process. After paying the required amount, he was surprised by the withdrawal of 2,700 dirhams from his account.

(Ismail.A.), an employee, confirmed that he was the victim of electronic fraud for an advertisement from a company that provides fast chicken meals. He requested a meal worth 30 dirhams, and entered the OTP number sent to him to complete the payment process, but what was withdrawn from his card was the amount of 30 thousand. Dirham, and confirmed that he had filed a report with the security services about being subjected to a fraud.

Almost the same steps were repeated among other people who were subjected to similar operations, which cost them various amounts of loss. They said that in the future they will limit their requests to safe sites only, and will not seek to try new offers before verifying the validity of their advertisements.

On the other hand, the “Be Aware” platform, organized by the Sharjah Police General Command in City Center Al Zahia, regarding awareness and prevention of cybercrimes of various types, reported that there are innovative and advanced methods for most cybercrimes, including electronic extortion, fraud, hacking, electronic impersonation, and finally fraud. Telephone and electronic games.

Those in charge of the platform revealed to Emirates Today that the crime of electronic fraud, which is promoted through fake links that provide advertisements and offers for companies, restaurants and other stores, by choosing the meal from the site, after which the customer is transferred to the payment link, where the bank information and number are requested. The secret trio located behind the card (CVV), followed by sending a text message with the (OTP) number to complete the payment process. After entering the number, the person is surprised to be exposed to a fraud and steal an amount of money different from the amount shown in the advertisement, explaining that fake sites are known through many Technical points that must be taken into consideration while browsing and shopping online.

They explained that there are crimes of phone fraud, electronic hacking, and impersonation on social media sites, in different ways and methods.

Sharjah Police warned of the need to be careful not to fall victim to fraudulent operations, especially since fraudsters are currently resorting to new methods that rely on convincing the victim, pointing to the distinctive fake offers published on social media sites.

• Fraudsters prey on their victims by requesting bank details and sending an OTP number to steal large sums of money.