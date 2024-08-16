Advertisements | A well-known Helsinki landmark was covered with an energy drink advertisement

Advertisements|The mural that became a landmark in Kaisaniemi was covered with an energy drink advertisement. For the artist, the solution is disappointing, because it is impossible to get the fresco out again.

Long bridge those arriving from the center of Helsinki may rub their eyes, because the landscape in Kaisaniemi has changed permanently. Hotel Arthur’s iconic blue fresco is replaced by an unfinished advertisement for the Battery energy drink.

“I have received calls from many places and been horrified by what is happening there now. There have been some really deeply disappointed people,” says the painter Gebhard Troyer.

The wall used to have his and Kerttu Troyer painted a 35-meter fresco that was completed in 2010.

Now it’s gone. The Battery ad was missing only a few letters on Friday afternoon.

Troyer is not happy that the fresco was painted over.

“After all, you could have stretched a tarp over it, on which the advertisement would have been made. It was said about Arthur that it apparently didn’t happen, but that it has to be painted.”

According to Troyer, you can’t get the original painting out from under the ad anymore, even if you wanted to.

“It won’t work anymore. The plaster surface is so rough.”

The mural was still partially hidden at the unveiling ceremony in 2010.

The mural made by the Troyers was in place for about 14 years.

Original fresco was inspired by the flower paintings in the ballroom of Hotel Arthur. According to Troyer, the hotel manager at the time commissioned the couple to create a piece that would shine and attract the attention of people driving by.

The then general secretary of HNMKY, which owns the hotel Timo Laulaja described the finished work as a “Dal Art Nouveau fresco”.

“Hopefully this fresco will give Helsinki’s Manhattan a new glory,” Laulaja concluded his speech at the unveiling of the mural in 2010.

The painting was on the wall for about 14 years. Initially, a five-year contract was signed, which was later extended.

“The fresco was powerful. It had strong colors that came together beautifully. It immediately caught the eye,” Troyer describes.

On the other hand, according to Troyer, the advertisement on the spot has no message.

“It doesn’t attract attention in the same way as before. The whole city is full of advertisements. I hardly remember it.”

To own the property CEO of HNMKY Olli Joensuu says that the place of the mural has been an advertising space for a long time before.

A suitable advertisement has been searched for a long time to replace the painting. The city has not accepted many of the offered alternatives, but the permits for Battery’s advertisement were not approved.

“When previous alternatives had not qualified for it, there were no visitors until the queue. With the help of consultants, we have been looking for an advertiser,” says Joensuu.

Acquiring the advertisement was a means of fundraising for the organization. According to Joensuu, the mural no longer has a valid permit and costs would have arisen from its renewal process.

HNMKY received a five-figure sum from the ad. Battery’s ad will be there for three years, after which they will probably look for another advertiser.

Joensuu has not had time to see the ad himself.

“Of course I’ve seen the surveillance photos. I think it’s pretty subdued. I have to visit the place to see the whole thing,” he says.