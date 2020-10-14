Highlights: Famous jewelery brand Tanishq dropped one of its advertisements after being accused of promoting love jihad

Due to the controversy over the advertisement, a Tanishq store in Gujarat has been attacked.

A mob of attackers reportedly asked the store manager to write an apology letter

The famous jewelery brand Tanishq has dropped one of its advertisements after being accused of promoting love jihad. Despite this, there has been an attack on a Tanishq store in Gujarat due to heightened controversy. According to NDTV, a mob of attackers allegedly asked the store manager to write an apology letter.

According to the report, sources said that Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat has been attacked. After the attack, the store manager’s apology letter apologized to the people of Kutch district for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus by circulating secular advertisements (sic).

Chetan Bhagat’s stance on those who oppose the advertisement

Let me tell you that the famous writer Chetan Bhagat on the advertisement of Tanishq was angry at the protesters that most of them do not have the luxury of buying Tanishq’s jewelery. On this tweet, users are now trolling them, while some users are also supporting them. On seeing, Chetan Bhagat started trending on Twitter.

‘Tanishq appeals not to care about opposition’

Chetan Bhagat appealed to Tanishq not to care about the protest and tweeted, ‘Dear Tanishq, most of the people who attack you cannot afford to hire you anyway. And their thinking will bring the economy to such a place that soon they will not have jobs and thus they will not be able to buy anything from Tanishq in future. Don’t worry about them. ‘

This caused controversy over Tanishq’s advertisement

Tanishq’s advertisement featured the ceremonies of conceiving a Hindu woman. This girl is married in a Muslim family. In this, keeping in mind the Hindu culture, the Muslim family is shown performing all the rituals according to Hinduism. In the advertisement, a pregnant woman asks her mother-in-law, mother this ritual does not even happen in your house, to which her mother-in-law answers that the ritual of keeping the daughter happy is in every house. The company withdrew the ad following allegations of promoting the ad jihad and boycott of Tanishq on social media. A similar controversy arose during an advertisement of Surf Excel during Holi.