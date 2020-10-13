Highlights: Chetan Bhagat defended Tanishq’s controversial advertisement, although the company has withdrawn the advertisement

Chetan Bhagat’s ad is tight on opponents – most will not be able to buy Tanishq’s jewelery right now or in future

On this tweet of Chetan Bhagat, all the users have slammed him, questioning his understanding.

Tanishq withdrew after allegations of promoting love jihad through advertisements and hurting Hindu sentiments

new Delhi

The famous jewelery brand Tanishq has dropped one of its advertisements after being accused of promoting love jihad. However, social media users have split into two. Now famous writer Chetan Bhagat has taken a dig at those opposing the advertisement, that most of them do not have the luxury of buying Tanishq’s jewelery. On this tweet, users are now trolling them, while some users are also supporting them. On seeing, Chetan Bhagat started trending on Twitter.

What has Chetan Bhagat written

Chetan Bhagat appealed to Tanishq not to care about the protest and tweeted, ‘Dear Tanishq, most of the people who attack you cannot afford to hire you anyway. And their thinking will bring the economy to such a place that soon they will not have jobs and thus they will not be able to buy anything from Tanishq in future. Don’t worry about them. ‘

We are very sad that inadvertently hurt feelings. We withdraw this film (advertisement) in view of the hurt feelings and wellbeing of our employees, partners and store staff. Excerpt from Tanishq’s spokesperson

Question raised on the understanding of Chetan Bhagat

After this, all the Twitter users started questioning the understanding of Chetan Bhagat. A user named Sumit wrote, ‘India is a country where when there is a marriage in the family, even the poorest of the poor goes to the best jewelery shop! You do not understand this business, Tanishq understands this, so he withdrew the advertisement. ‘

People furious over Tanishq’s advertisement, company removed ad

A boycott ‘boycott’ on Bhagat

A user named Shaish replied to Chetan Bhagat, ‘Attack? Who attacked Tanishq? Not a single stone was thrown at his showroom, not a single abusive word was given to his officers. Who attacked them? Consumers have the right to decide their choice. Everyone has the right to decry the goods they want to boycott. Just like you have been boycotting your mind since childhood.

Some users also in support

At the same time, some users also supported the advertisement of Chetan Bhagat and Tanishq. A user named Maitri wrote, ‘But really I do not understand what is wrong with the advertisement! After seeing the advertisement, I did not feel that there was any kind of talk against any religious Hindu or Muslim in it.

What was in the advertisement

Tanishq’s advertisement featured the ceremonies of conceiving a Hindu woman. This girl is married in a Muslim family. In this, keeping in mind the Hindu culture, the Muslim family is shown performing all the rituals according to Hinduism.

Why #BoycottTanishq trended on Twitter?

In the advertisement, a pregnant woman asks her mother-in-law, mother this ritual does not even happen in your house, to which her mother-in-law answers that the ritual of keeping the daughter happy is in every house. The company withdrew the ad following allegations of promoting the ad jihad and boycott of Tanishq on social media. A similar controversy arose during an advertisement of Surf Excel during Holi.