An ÖBB train. (Iconic image) © MAGO / Volker Preusser

Two people were reported for violating the Prohibition Act. They are said to have gained access to an intercom with a special key.

On Sunday (May 14), the Railjet 661 of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) from Bregenz to Vienna rang out shouts of “Sieg Heil” and “Heil Hitler”. Two people were reported for violating the Prohibition Act. They were located using video footage.

The Prohibition Law The prohibition law has existed since May 8, 1945. It legally regulated denazification in Austria. This Austrian federal constitutional law states, among other things, that the dissemination of National Socialist content is prohibited.

Nonsense and slips of the tongue by Chris Lohner are said to have run through the loudspeakers on the train. The actress was the voice of the ÖBB announcements for a long time. Then recordings of a Hitler speech could be heard. This is reported by “orf.at”.

was on the train greens– MP David Stögmüller. He wrote on Twitter: “In the Railjet 661, ‘Sieg Heil’ calls were broadcast several times through the loudspeaker system!” According to Stögmüller, the train attendant didn’t know what to do.

Two men are said to be behind the violation of the prohibition law. With the help of a special standard key, the two individual intercom stations on the train are said to have opened and specifically played back recordings. “First completely meaningless stuff, even funny and suddenly a Hitler speech and shouts of salvation,” says Stögmüller about the recordings on Twitter.

The Viennese Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister was also on the train. He criticized that ÖBB had given “no explanation or reassurance”. The ÖBB responded on Twitter: “Unfortunately, there are irritating announcements on individual trains, from which we clearly distance ourselves in terms of content”.

The two suspects were located based on video footage. Two men can be clearly seen on the recordings as they leave the train. The duo was reported, but not yet questioned.

