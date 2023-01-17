By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India is expected to produce 34.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 4% from the previous forecast, after cane production in major producing states was hit by weather adverse, a senior industry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lower sugar output could limit exports from the world’s second-biggest exporter, pushing up global prices and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to increase shipments.

“Excessive rainfall and cloudy weather in September and October reduced the vegetative growth of sugarcane. Cane productivity is lower than last year,” Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, told Reuters.

India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, had produced a record 35.9 million tonnes of sugar in the previous season, which ended Sept. 30.

Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s sugar production, is expected to produce 12.5 million tonnes of sugar in the campaign that started Oct. Naiknavare.

“There may be further reduction in the production estimate, but there is no possibility of upward revision,” said Naiknavare.

The revised estimate of 34.3mt is “very optimistic” and output could fall below 33mt, a Mumbai-based dealer at a global trading company said.

Reuters was the first to report in December about the likely drop in production.

New Delhi allowed mills to export 6.15 million tonnes of sugar in the first tranche of this year’s exports. The Indian Sugar Mills Association expects India to reserve up to 4 million tonnes of sugar for shipment abroad in the second tranche.

The government is unlikely to allow additional exports as it will first try to meet local demand, the trader says.

(By Rajendra Jadhav)