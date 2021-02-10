The South American mountaineer is part of the expedition that, together with the Icelandic John Snorri and the Pakistani Ali Sadpara, has been missing since February 5, when he was trying to reach the second highest peak in the world. In Chile, authorities are in contact with their Pakistani counterparts in the hope of achieving a successful rescue.

The trio of climbers were trying to become the second group to climb the top of K2, located at 8,611 meters, in winter. The feat was achieved on January 16 of this year by a group of 10 Nepalese, nine of them belonging to the Sherpa ethnic group.

However, weather conditions in the area have prevented Pakistani military helicopters from taking off to search the area since 8 February. “The helicopters are ready to fly. We are waiting for the weather to improve,” said Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The EFE news agency reported that two Pakistani climbers abandoned search attempts and returned to base camp waiting for weather conditions to improve in the area.

“We will make every effort to recover the missing heroes despite the adverse weather,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani Foreign Minister, during a conversation with his Chilean counterpart, Andrés Allamand.

I just spoke to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan @SMQureshiPTI who has informed me of the search for #JuanPabloMohr and he has indicated to me that they will continue to make maximum effort! His verbatim words were “WE DONT GIVE UP” – Andrés Allamand (@allamand) February 9, 2021

Mount K2, also known as ‘the wild mountain’, offers a complex panorama to climb during the winter season, when the temperature reaches -50 degrees and the winds are around 90 kilometers per hour.

Statistical data indicate that one in three, or up to 25%, of the mountaineers who seek to reach the summit die trying. Recently, the area claimed the lives of two athletes, in the midst of adverse weather conditions.

Government of Chile remains optimistic

Through a tweet, the Chilean Ministry of Sports has stated that the search efforts were paused due to weather conditions, but that they have not stopped.

“The rescue has not been finalized and as stated by the Pakistani authorities and its chancellor, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, it will be resumed in each” window “that the weather grants in the area,” read one of the messages.

However, the rescue has not been completed and according to the Pakistani authorities and their Chancellor @SMQureshiPTI, it will be resumed in each “window” that the climate in the area grants. – Ministry of Sports (@MindepChile) February 9, 2021

The agency maintains that, to achieve success in the search, they maintain contact with the Chilean embassy in Pakistan and other public organizations of that nation to obtain satellite images that allow better support in rescue efforts.

“We share the faith and hope of millions of Chileans”, reads another of the messages.

Juan Pablo Mohr, a lover of the mountains with a Guinness record

An architect by profession, Juan Pablo Mohr began his passion in the world of mountaineering at the age of 17. In 2017, together with Sebastián Rojas, he managed to climb the top of Annapurna (located 8,091 meters above sea level), making the couple the first Chileans to achieve the feat.

However, his greatest success came in 2019 when he inscribed his name in the Guinness record. On that occasion, Mohr completed an ascent to the summit of Lhotse (whose height is 8,516 meters) and without pause set out on the route to the top of Mount Everest at 8,848 meters without requiring artificial oxygen to achieve the goal.

His intention to achieve the ascent to K2 in the winter season was overshadowed by the death of the Spanish climber Sergi Mingote, with whom he climbed Lhotse in 2019, after suffering an accident on the ascent.

At the beginning of February he joined the Italian, Tamara Lunger, who would leave on February 5, so the Chilean joined John Snorri, Ali Sadpara and Sajid Ali, the latter son of Sadpara and who had to return to the base camp for file problems with your oxygen regulator, to complete your mission. On Friday, the three climbers were in the so-called “bottleneck” an area to reach the summit located at 8,200 meters of altitude, Sajid said.

“I think that if the search operation continues, it should focus on locating the bodies. Otherwise, the chances of survival at 8,200 meters, in the winter season are very low and they have been missing for three days, so the chances of survival are low, “added the young man.

In his experience as a mountaineer, Mohr has completed five of the 14 “eight thousand”. In addition, he ran a foundation in his country whose objective was to encourage a love for mountaineering in Chile.

“I expose my body to the limits that must be exposed to be able to make these mountains. That of having extra or complementary help, such as getting oxygen, does not take place. Precisely, in the high mountains what there is is a lack of oxygen. So it is a trap to face the mountain with oxygen aid, “he said in an interview with the Chilean newspaper La Tercera in 2019.

With EFE and AP