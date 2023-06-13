Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl took place in Fukushima. A Dutchman explored the exclusion zone and brought back scary pictures.

Munich – Fukushima is often mentioned in the same breath Chernobyl mentioned: The accident in 2011 was the worst nuclear disaster since the GAU in 1986. The Dutch world traveler Bob Thissen has specialized in abandoned places that he wants to bring closer to his audience. He and his team ventured into the Fukushima exclusion zone and found a lot of vintage sports cars there, among other things. He puts his discoveries online in videos and also publishes books with photographs.

Fukushima as “Lost Place”: Dutchman explores exclusion zone in Japan

A look back: The Tōhoku earthquake and 14-meter tsunami shut down power and cooling for three Fukushima Daiichi reactors. All three cores melted within the first three days. The Fukushima disaster was the only other disaster, along with Chernobyl, that was classified as Level 7 on the international scale of nuclear events. In the days following the disaster, over 150,000 residents within a 20km radius of the power plant were forced to give up everything they had and evacuate the area.

It has been 12 years since the meltdown, and some areas of the prefecture are now allowed to visit again as radiation levels in the area have returned to normal. The 34-year-old Thissen took advantage of this. In addition to shots of an abandoned watch shop, his photographic testimonies of vintage sports cars and JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars being reclaimed by nature are particularly impressive.

Fukushima: “Sad sight to see these collectibles in poor condition”

He found Porsche 911 Carrera (964), Nissan Skyline, Mercedes S-Class, Nissan 300ZX, Nissan Silvia, Japanese hearses, Chevrolet Impala SS, Jaguar XJ, Honda S2000, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Subaru STI, among others. Although most of the cars were in excellent condition at the time of the incident, the radiation in their metal frames renders them useless and worthless.

“It was a sad sight to see these collectibles in such poor condition, especially when you know that each car had an owner who was unable to retrieve their vehicle,” said Thissen. He visited the Exclusion Zone three times in total in four weeks. His goal, as he writes on his website, is “to document as much as possible before the entire area is rebuilt.” (cgsc)

There are no longer any nuclear power plants connected to the grid in Germany. The anti-nuclear movement has thus won a victory. But her work is not over yet.