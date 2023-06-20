Home page World

Hamish Harding in London in June 2023. The British businessman and adventurer is on board the submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic. © Dirty Dozen Productions/PA Media/dpa

Even as a child, he wanted to be in the Guinness Book of Records, and he managed to do that several times. A few days before his 59th birthday, a search is now being carried out in the Atlantic for Hamish Harding.

St. John’s/London – British entrepreneur Hamish Harding is a man of extremes. The adventurer has already flown into space, he was at the lowest point on earth and with former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin at the South Pole. It is almost logical that the 58-year-old holds several Guinness World Records – for the longest and furthest dive in the almost 11,000 meter deep Mariana Trench in the western Pacific and the fastest circumnavigation of the earth by plane over both poles. “People, especially as they get older, tend to give up on their dreams,” Harding once said. “When I can think of something unusual, I try to find ways to make it happen.”

Now Harding is missing in the North Atlantic. He is one of five occupants on board the submersible who lost contact en route to the wreck of the Titanic. Harding is recognized in the industry as an “enthusiastic pilot” and “experienced skydiver”. In 2022 he received the Living Legends of Aviation award in recognition of his contributions to the aerospace industry.

With his American wife Linda, Harding has sons Rory and Giles, whom he took to the South Pole in 2020 when he was 12. According to the newspaper “Guardian”, Harding also has a stepdaughter and a stepson – who soon deleted a Facebook post in which he had confirmed that the Brit was on board the submersible.

Dive to the “Titanic” wreck planned for a long time

According to the Guardian, the businessman has a degree in natural sciences and chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge. He is the head of Action Aviation based in Dubai, the company offers services in the business aviation industry, among other things. His fortune is estimated at around one billion pounds (1.17 billion euros).

Harding had planned the adventurous dive to the “Titanic” wreck in the North Atlantic for a long time, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted one of his employees as saying. The adventurer, who was born in London in 1964, appears to have a magical attraction to records. “I used to read the Guinness Book of World Records as a kid,” Harding once said. “I’ve always wondered how I can get in there.” But he didn’t want to do anything “stupid”, such as balancing ping-pong balls.

The word “death” three times

His friend Patrick Woodhead, who offers Antarctic expeditions, said in a statement: “Hamish is a big advocate of exploring the world and finding new ways to make the world a better place.” But Harding is by no means the only one wealthy businessman who embarks on adventures in search of the ultimate thrill.

But the risk is extremely real. US screenwriter Mike Reiss (“The Simpsons”), who took part in the “Titanic” dive last year, told the BBC that the mandatory waiver contains the word “death” three times on the first page.

Two reasons for the ambitions of the super-rich: because they can afford it and also have the appropriate infrastructure and contacts. The private dive to the “Titanic” wreck, for example, costs 250,000 US dollars (229,000 euros) per person. Not many can afford that. But there is one who is on board with Harding and also has his 19-year-old son with him: the management consultant Shahzada Dawood, who comes from one of the richest families in Pakistan.

One of the best-known representatives of the ranks of adventurous entrepreneurs is Richard Branson, who is considered to be eccentric and who also flew into space and set several world records. Space travel is currently the most exciting project. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla boss Elon Musk – two of the richest men on earth – have recently landed lucrative orders from the US space agency Nasa. The goal: the moon. dpa