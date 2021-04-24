The new Yaris Cross Adventure is Toyota’s variant of Toyota’s electric hybrid SUV for the B segment, featuring new features such as a foot-activated tailgate, advanced parking assist and a new multimedia system. Its robustness can be seen at first glance in the lower front guard and rear bumper skid plate, as well as the chrome roof rails and the specifically designed 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels.

Inside, the Yaris Cross Adventure features exclusive piano black accents and matching black headlining trim. The partially leather upholstered seats have a specific design, while there is a decorative line in gold color running throughout the center console and the internal part of the doors. In addition, both the steering wheel and the gear lever are upholstered in leather.

The new model has been built on the GA-B platform derived from Toyota’s new global architecture, which gives it extreme torsional rigidity, a low center of gravity and a very balanced chassis, guaranteeing a unique driving feel and comfort. excellent gear.

As for the motorization, it has a fourth-generation Toyota Electric Hybrid technology unit, with a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor that, together, yield 116 DIN hp. The exceptional efficiency of the hybrid electric system is expected to generate CO2 emissions of around 100 g / km in front-wheel drive variants and less than 110 g / km in models with intelligent electric all-wheel drive (AWD-i). .

The more equipped versions of the Yaris Cross have front and rear led lights, including sequential turn signals at the rear.

The new Yaris Cross will debut a new multimedia system within the Toyota range, offering customers full connectivity with mobile devices through Toyota Smart Connect. Through the 9-inch multimedia screen, the driver can travel comfortably thanks to an advanced navigation system with map updates from the cloud, traffic information and road alerts in real time, as well as online searches for points of interest .

Using the ‘MyT’ application for ‘smartphone’, Yaris Cross owners will be able to send trip plans to their car and manage the climate control remotely, as well as lock and unlock the locks remotely.

Another development of the new Toyota is the incorporation of the foot activated electric tailgate, to access a trunk with great load capacity, since it can be expanded thanks to the 40:20:40 split system of the rear seat backrests. , which allows them to be lowered separately.

In addition, the Yaris Cross is manufactured at Toyota’s Valenciennes plant in France, so customers will be able to start pre-ordering it throughout the spring, before its official launch after the summer.