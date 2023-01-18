Adventure | The Finnish duo skied to the South Pole and achieved a feat that only 11 people had been able to do

Mikko Vermas and Tero Teelahti skied over a thousand kilometers in harsh conditions in Antarctica. Vermas reportedly completed the so-called three poles challenge as the ninth person in the world.

Finn Mikko Vermas achieved something on Tuesday afternoon Finnish time that only eight people in the world had previously been able to do.

Vermaks became the ninth person to have completed the “grand slam” of adventurers, the so-called three-pole challenge, i.e. skied to the North and South poles without external support and climbed the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, with the help of supplemental oxygen.

On Tuesday at 15:50 Chile time, Vermas and his friends Tero Teelahti reached the geographic South Pole by skiing.

The roughly 1,130-kilometer long job had lasted 51 days and seven hours. Both had hauled equipment in a box, which at the beginning of the trip weighed about 120 kilos.

Vermas and Teelahti were already involved in the Paratrooper Guild’s expedition that skied to the North Pole in 2006. Vermas climbed Mount Everest in 2010.

Skiing to the South Pole was also part of the Parachute Jäger Guild’s activities.

Before Only 11 people from Verma and Teelahti had skied to the North and South Pole without external support.

“The top feeling is relief. I can’t say any bigger context, how it feels. I’ve had really bad pains for the last two weeks while skiing there,” Vermas said via satellite phone to HS on Wednesday evening.

According to Vermaksen, the pains were caused by purulent frostbite injuries, which were the result of the combined effect of severe frost, wind and humidity. During the duo’s work, the maximum temperature was around 30 degrees.

“I’ve had this before polar thigh, but now it’s a bit worse. Now that torture is over,” said Vermas.

Vermas said that he had already jumped on the “train” of the Land Scout Guild in 1994.

“Now this game has been played through with maximum points. I did what I wanted and now I’m moving on to the next stage in life. I feel free.”

But why have you gone on such a rampage?

“In the parachute ice skating guild, we do all sorts of things. I have always liked to move and be active outside. This was just an interesting pattern and I’ve made some really cool friends. I haven’t decided anything, I’ve just moved forward one trip at a time.”

Vermas praised Teelahti as a great guy, and the collaboration reportedly worked smoothly. The two did their military service at different times at the Paratrooper School, but they once met at the School of Economics and in the activities of the Paratrooper Guild.

According to Vermaksen, skiing to the South Pole was physically not as bad as a similar trip to the North Pole.

“In the North Pole, we were absolutely shit compared to this, absolutely dead. However, I feel pretty good physically now, excluding these little pains.”

Vermaksen and Teelahti’s trip was delayed by about two years due to the corona pandemic.

The preparation already started in the fall of 2019. The training included, among other things, pulling a car tire loaded with additional weights in the hilly terrain of the Pirttimäki outdoor recreation area in Espoo, which understandably attracted a lot of attention among other outdoor enthusiasts.

Finally, the real adventure started on November 27, 2022. The day trips varied a lot depending on the weather and weather conditions. In the beginning, the duo walked for six hours and more than ten kilometers every day.

When the weather allowed and the pack got lighter as the food load eased, skiing totaled a maximum of nine hours a day and a distance of about 30 kilometers.

As a rule, the whole sky took place on a gentle uphill. The journey started in Antarctica at an altitude of about 500 meters, and the geographic South Pole is located at an altitude of almost 3,000 meters.

Vermas and Teelahti report on the progress of the trip and the incidents in a harsh but humorous tone in the online diary, where you can also find detailed information about tools, eating, washing and wild temperature fluctuations, among other things.

In the last days, the duo struggled with the broken bindings of their skis.

“We broke three ties. We had spare ties and then the really old fashioned ties that were screwed on. If we had lost one more bond, we would have walked the rest of the way.”

It goes without saying that the food side was no slouch.

“For at least two years, I won’t eat food where the ingredients touch each other. We were pulled into such a mess. It always looked the same, although it didn’t always taste the same,” Vermas said and could already laugh at it.