Adventure | Teemu Virtane has a confusing project again – a Swede who has been procrastinating across Europe was found as a friend

Ultra skiing known as a messenger Teemu Virtanen55, got the idea two years ago in June while skiing on roller skis from one end of Finland to the other.

Virtanen, who progressed from Hanko to Utsjoki following the west coast and mainly pumping flat thrust, thought what if he made the next trip a little bigger.

Now the planning of such an adventure is well underway. Virtanen plans to roller ski across the United States from the west coast to the east coast next year.

“The idea would be to leave Los Angeles and ski from there to New York. We will look at the route a bit to see which is the best way to go. It depends on the timing of the little one,” says Virtanen.

“It’s terribly hot there even at the moment. Summers are always the same, and in the heat of 40 degrees, you don’t sweat much, which of course is a bit limiting.”

The heat avoiding it means that the project, planned for about two months, should be started already in the spring or left until late summer or early autumn.

Virtanen made his way from the end of Finland to the end in ten days. Skiing across the US means 30-40 days of skiing.

“If there are days in between, then you have to reserve 40-50 days and go there in advance. The time differences are such that you can’t just go there and leave the next day.”

“This is more than three times longer trip, and you have to think about the fact that you might have to take some rest days in between,” adds Virtanen.

The Norwegian Olympic champion and world champion in skiing have promised to accompany him on the trip Anders Aukland and Swedish Fredrik Erixon.

Norwegian Olympic champion and world champion Anders Aukland has promised to ski across America with Teemu Virtanen.

Virtanen has known Aukland for years and knew he would be a guy to talk to. It is different with the tops that are still actively competing.

“This will take two months. Who is crazy enough to go, be in good shape and make it? After all, there are quite a few of them,” says Virtanen.

“Aukland was immediately excited. He has done various feats: he once skied 700 kilometers straight with small breaks and has skied across Greenland with his brother.”

Virtanen thought longer about the Swedish skier. For example, he was thinking about the three-time Vasaloppet winner Oskar Svärdi mixed Jörgen Brink.

“Erixon came along in the sense that I knew about him and his roller skis. He skied across Europe this summer,” says Virtanen.

from Sweden Like Aukland, Erixon, who had postponed going to Spain on his roller skis, immediately got excited about Virtanen’s idea, so the expedition grew with a Swedish adventure athlete.

“You have to know that everyone has the opportunity to go through this. The performance is intense, when you ski practically every day for almost two months,” says Virtanen.

“Such athletes who are able and able to do that and want to go along, are under a rock.”

The project of three Nordic skiers is of interest not only in Finland but also in Sweden and Norway, which is also important because of funding and a possible television program.

“It’s not just skiing across the country, but a global adventure and a proper program,” says Virtanen about his plan.

Teemu Virtanen prepared for the 24-hour record test in his native Lahti since the beginning of winter. He will ski a similar test again next spring.

Nearly Virtanen’s body, who roller-skis every day, is used to skiing on consecutive days. Of course, the skiable distances increase during the performance.

“We will probably go roughly the average, 160 kilometers, which I had when skiing across Finland. Of course, it depends on you and the circumstances,” he says.

Planning is made easier by the fact that Erixon has cycled through the route. According to the Swede, the asphalt on the route is surprisingly good.

“Certain sections can be difficult, and of course you have to think about some hard downhills, whether you can lower them,” says Virtanen.

“There are no brakes on the roll, and we have to put health first. We can’t go down a hill head first at seventy.”

Three an adventurer’s human test requires quite a caravan around him. In addition to a service van, a motorhome is necessary to ensure overnight stays.

A possible film crew travels in their own car. In addition, it would be good to have cyclists in their vests in front and behind the skiers, which helps with traffic.

“The cyclist can go ahead to see what kind of terrain is coming. We can look at the route, but we don’t know what is coming from there,” Virtanen reasons.

The teacher from Lahti, known from Viaplay’s skiing broadcasts, skied a good 6,200 kilometers last winter. For the most part, the same distance is accumulated on the meter even in the summer on rollers.

“I roller ski almost every day. Most of it is flat pushing, sometimes a little free here and there and of course always with slightly different rollers, i.e. slower and faster ones.”

Teemu Virtanen photographed in December 2019.

For the future for the winter, Virtanen is planning a new 24-hour ski and participating in the 220-kilometer Nordenskiöldsloppet in Sweden.

“They are good preparation. In 24 you ski at a furious speed, and you can’t ski across America at the same speed, even if you don’t want to stay there too long.

According to Virtanen, Aukland sees the promotion and marketing of skiing and healthy lifestyles as a benefit of the project.

“We want to demonstrate and show that even at this age you can perform wildly, which Aukland has shown in his fifties and has been an inspiration to many.”

“And we want to bring out the same message that well-being is up to you,” Virtanen concludes.