Adventure|Taina Liekari estimates that 50 pairs of shoes will be needed during the trip.

If everything is going as planned Taina Liekari plans to spend the next four years walking.

Liekari plans to walk around the globe with the rules defined by the Guinness Book of Records. It means walking at least 29,000 kilometers, and you have to walk a distance of 3,000 kilometers on at least four continents.