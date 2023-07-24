Have you ever imagined sleeping inside a mushroom or in a cave like in a movie or fairy tale? This is possible in the magical town of Xilitla in San Luis Potosiwhere a unique theme hotel is located, the Smurfs Village.

Although her real name is Nanacatli Village This tourist site is visited due to its incredible resemblance to the mushroom-type houses of the cartoon The Smurfs, reason why it was baptized by the tourists with this name.

So if you still don’t have anywhere to go on your next vacation, venture out to discover this incredible destination in the magical town of Xilitlain San Luis Potosí, where you can stay in mushrooms and caves, ideal for the whole family, but also to make the child in you happy.

In addition to being able to connect with nature, since it is located at Corazón de María 20, Apetzco, Xilitla and is available for all ages from the age of six, in addition to being 3.6 kilometers from Las Pozas.

The hotel Aldea Nanacatli has a total of 11 rooms six are style cave, suitable for a maximum of six people, and five are l the “mushrooms”, in which two people can stay.

Rest like never before in this incredible village (Aldea Nanacatli)

Also, if you travel with the whole family, you can rent a cabin for a maximum of 16 people. The rooms have Wi-Fi, private bathroom, cable TV.

And if you think that it is only a space to sleep, we tell you that you will also find a wide variety of services and activities to really relax on your vacation.

You can sleep in the mushrooms of ‘The Smurfs’ (Nanacatli Village)

You will find from temazcal services, a bar, restaurant, event room and many more things for you to enjoy your trip while living an experience as if you were in The Smurfs, but without Gargamel.

How much does it cost to stay at the Smurfs Village in Xilitla?

It’s time to book your accommodation at this incredible hotel and although it seems like a tourist destination out of your reach, it is not. prices They can be very cheap for you to visit this magical town.

Depending on the number of people and the dates on which you travel, the price may vary, but a approximate cost would be:

The rate for the mushroom-type rooms is $2,000 pesos per night for two people

For cave type rooms you will have to pay $200 pesos per extra person