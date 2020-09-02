E.t begins with a name joke, and at the end three nephews and an uncle stand next to their bikes, somewhere behind Buchenau, and look into the heat of a Hessian July day. And feel a bit like they are reenacting an adventure.

The wheels are grass green. The path across the field is dusty. The sun will soon be at its highest. The four actually just turned off their bike course, which leads along the Lahn towards Biedenkopf, because a ruin could be seen at the edge of the forest. And the whole time their trip on the grass-green wheels had felt like a story they had read or seen in the cinema, a youth adventure film: four from a foreign place and their trip across deserted villages.

And this ruin in the forest, which they discovered from afar, fitted in so nicely. “Let’s take a look,” said one of the nephews, “famous last words” another, so they turned, crunched along the dirt road, stopped below the ruins and got off their bikes.

And then almost nothing at all would have happened because the four of them couldn’t get any closer to the ruin for the trees – if a farmer, whom they had passed shortly before, had suddenly appeared with his tractor and asked the four if she had because would know where they were going. Was there a strange undertone in the question? “We just wanted to shoot,” replied the uncle, and the farmer said: “Yes, you can shoot here, you can shoot here”, famous penultimate words.

But maybe it was all just the imagination again: that there was a threatening undertone. In any case, the uncle and his three nephews got back on their bikes and drove past the farmer on his tractor – back to Dagobertshausen.

Dagobertshausen has nothing to do with Uncle Dagobert and his adventures. And certainly nothing to do with Uncle Donald and his three nephews. The village above Marburg goes back to the time of the Merovingians, not Disney, there was once a king with that name, Dagobert I, in the 7th century, maybe the village was named after him.



But if you want to go to Dagobertshausen in Hesse and have three nephews, then of course you take them with you. Even if it is only so as not to give away the punch line. “This is such a nice idea,” said the head of department, “in times of Corona, simply relieve the parents and take the children off them for a weekend!” The nephews are 23, 29 and 31 years old and have long since stopped living at home.

However, they are immediately on fire when they hear about the cooking course that can be taken on the estate in Dagobertshausen. An age-appropriate insight into the need to finally be able to do something in the kitchen yourself. (“I hope they are wearing pants,” said another, familiar with the complete works of the Duck family.) In any case, after the tour on the Lahn Cycle Path, a cooking class awaits the three nephews and their uncle in the afternoon, and maybe that’s why the way back is so long faster, despite the inclines. And there are nasty inclines around Marburg, nasty and picturesque: “Central Hesse”, by the way.