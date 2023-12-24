If we want, it is a story of real videogame archaeology, which Quattro Bit explained in detail starting from the short history of the Adventure series.

In the last few days, a videogame discovery considered exceptional has occurred: Andrea Pachetti of the Quattro Bit newsletter has found Avventura 1 and Avventura 2 by Alessandro Castellari, practically the first electronic role-playing games developed in Italy and published for Commodore 64.

Won't it be an Adventure?

The complete cover of Avventura 1 taken from Quattro Bit

Avventura 1 was developed by Alessandro Castellari, whose traces have been completely lost, and published in 1983. In reality, many of the first Commodore 64 enthusiasts had access to the game via listing, so few owned original copies.

In 1984 the publisher Systems published an unofficial (read pirated) adaptation of the game called Conan in Commodore Club magazine, probably unaware of the source of the code. Many therefore tried Avventura 1 with this name, which also had two other pirated versions: The Tavern of Adventures by this Mantra Software and Camelot by this Savage. Paradoxically, until today the unofficial versions had been better preserved than the original one, which had become a kind of legend.

An image of Adventure 1

Or at least, it was until Pachetti came across the original copies of three games published by the Bolognese publisher Electronic Future World, namely Avventura 1, The Battle of Britain and Avventura 2. Consider that the details of the first two were known 'existence for years, although they were unobtainable, while the third was completely unknown.

The three rediscovered games: photo taken from the Quattro Bit newsletter by Andrea Pachetti

“The initial emotion was replaced by the inevitable emotional tension: that of being faced with something truly unique, a set of unpublished artefacts, belonging to a now remote IT past and almost condemned to oblivion.” Pachetti wrote in the newsletter, evidently excited by the discovery, who then explained how all three games were in good condition and how the code of the first was compared with that of Conan to remove the last doubts about the origin of the game of Systems.

Currently only the Adventure 1 dump is available, but the Adventure 2 dump will also be released soon.