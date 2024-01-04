The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation published, through its official account on the social networking site “X” (formerly Twitter), a video clip explaining the advantages of the voluntary savings system for employers.

The Ministry commented on the clip, explaining that the optional savings system, which is an alternative to the end-of-service bonus system, provides an additional option for employers to fulfill their legal obligations towards workers whose work relationship ends and obtain their right to an end-of-service bonus.

Watch the video to learn about the advantages of the system for companies.