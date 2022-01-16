YE Sunday, 16 January 2022, 02:21



The vast majority of citizens use the car or public transport systems when going to the workplace, however, this route could be used as a link between the need to move and the purpose of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. . The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise to stay healthy, minutes that can

easily done on the simple commute to and from work. Therefore, opting for the bicycle is one of the favorite options of workers, for the simple reason that cycling is among the most popular outdoor leisure activities. In addition, cyclists who add electric support to their bikes ride two to three times more often, and cover significantly longer distances.

The ebikes, point from

Bosch eBike, are one of the most appropriate options to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions, since they create a

positive impact on both body and mind, and cycling to work not only makes you more active: It’s also healthy, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and high blood pressure. Cycling also increases endurance, resilience, and the ability to work under pressure. Likewise, being active and exercising outdoors strengthens the immune system and increases life expectancy.

On the other hand, and without taking into account the positive effects on physical fitness, cycling promotes a feeling of happiness and pleasure. According to a study conducted by the University of Vienna, cyclists show a positive awareness of their own health and a greater sense of their mental and emotional well-being, and experience greater enjoyment of life, as well as claiming to feel less alone.

Likewise, as Bosch eBike recalls, electric bikes

can be adjusted at any time regarding the degree of support from the electric motor, which is ideal for developing basic resistance and burning calories. In addition, it avoids maximum levels of effort so that its users feel comfortable and are not subjected to excessive effort, or otherwise, to insufficient effort.