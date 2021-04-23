Whether there should be advantages for people with complete corona vaccination protection is a social question. And that is now being hotly debated in relation to vacation and travel.

Hamm – In some countries around the world, entry restrictions for vaccinated people have already been lifted. And across the EU, people who already have a complete corona* – Can show vaccination protection, hope for privileges. In addition to the EU’s plans for a uniform vaccination pass, the federal government plans to consult with the federal states on Monday (April 26). (Coronavirus news)

The meeting should, among other things, be about whether the Entry regulations for vaccinated persons should be changed and people with complete vaccination protection thus benefits* be granted. This is a social question. Enjoy it now Vaccinated people, for example, have the privilege of no longer having to be quarantined*, even if there was contact with a person infected with corona. – *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.