Of the FC Barcelona drives the upheaval further. Right-back Nelson Semedo is about to say goodbye and could become the next Portuguese in the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad. Barça would have the financial means to outdo Bayern in Dest Poker.
Semedo wore the Barça jersey for three years, but the 26-year-old Portuguese couldn’t really convince during his time at Camp Nou. Negative high point: The Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern, when Alphonso Davies left Semedo and prepared the goal for Joshua Kimmich.
Rumors that Barça are looking for a new right-back have been around for a long time. Since the Catalans need income to be active on the transfer market themselves, a Semedo sale was in the room. Its advisor Jorge Mendes recently stated that there was interest from England. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was now more specific: Semedo’s move to the Wolves was “just a step away”.
The transfer should therefore take place promptly, and Semedo should sign a contract with the Wolves until 2025. The only sticking point is the transfer. Barça are said to insist on around 40 million euros, the Wolves have failed with an initial offer between 20 and 25 million euros. Semedo’s contract with the Blaugrana is valid until summer 2022.
As Romano further reports, the Wolves are ready to improve the offer. Should the deal go through, Barça should want to find a replacement quickly. The hot candidate is Sergino Dest, who is also being discussed at FC Bayer. Bayern should already be in agreement with the 19-year-old American. However, Ajax is demanding a transfer fee of 20-25 million euros – still too much for the German record champions.
In Ajax’s game against Waalwijk, Dest was only on the bench on Sunday. The youngster himself is said to have asked not to play from the start. Probably so as not to endanger his move with an injury.
With the Semedo millions, Barça could now slip the Bavarian in between again. Or else, the Catalans will try again at Max Aarons. At the Norwich youngster, Barça should be thrown off with the first two offers. Parallels to Dest: Bayern are also a competitor for a transfer with Aaron.
