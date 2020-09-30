A special CBI court in the 28-year-old Babri demolition case in Ayodhya will deliver a historic verdict sometime from now. Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party LK Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambra, Vinay Katiyar, Ram Vilas Vendati in addition to the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992, Nritya Gopal Das, President of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust The court verdict is to come today, including all the 32 accused. Meanwhile, there is big news that LK Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will not be present in the court room during the judgment.

News agency PTI quoted his lawyer as saying that LK Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh could not be present at the time of the judgment in the Babri case. Explain that Special Court Judge SK Yadav will deliver judgment in this case. Prior to the verdict, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior leader Uma Bharti and former MP Dr. Ram Vilas Das Vedanti have said that if the court gives life imprisonment or death sentence, they will be glad to accept it.

The court has asked all the accused to be present at the time of the verdict, although Uma Bharti, who is suffering from Corona infection, will not be present at the time of the decision of the CBI court in the case. He has written a letter to party president JP Nadda saying, ‘I have to appear in the special CBI court on September 30 to hear the verdict. I consider the law to be the Vedas, the court as the temple and the judge as God, so every decision of the court will be God’s blessing for me. ‘

He wrote, ‘I do not know what the decision will be but I will not take bail. Taking the bail will tarnish the dignity of participation in the movement. In such circumstances, you can keep it in the new team or not, consider it. I leave this to your discretion. I have always been saying that I am also allowed to hang for Ayodhya.

On the other hand, Dr. Vendati said that after coming to Ayodhya in 1968, he did not see anyone in the disputed campus reciting Namaz. If the court gives them life imprisonment or death sentence, then there will be no better luck than this.

Significantly, it is alleged that on December 6, 1992, the disputed structure located in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was demolished by millions of kar sevaks. Millions of kar sevaks reached Ayodhya to build the temple. The Muslim parties filed a petition for the demolition of the Babri demolition case. People who played a major role in this movement were accused. After a prolonged hearing, the matter reached the CBI court. The CBI court is going to pronounce the verdict today after the final hearing considering 13 people as the main accused in the case.