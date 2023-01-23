Report previews: “Someone has to bring him food”. The minutes

Matthew Messina Money has been arrested after 30 years on the run. The bosshowever, according to old minutes in the hands of the carabinieri, he could have been captured 11 years ago already, the key information to frame him was all written in black on white, but they were not taken into consideration. It was known – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – as early as 2012 that Alfonso Tumbarellogeneral practitioner and Freemason, could have been a through to get to Matthew Messina Money. He reveals it Reportsin the episode airing tonight at 21.25 on Rai3showing the minutes of the former mayor of Castelvetrano Antonio Vaccarino (died of Covid in 2021): during the Golem II trial, in the hearing of October 19, 2012 celebrated at the court of Marsala; precisely of that Vaccarino, who entertained a correspondence correspondence (on behalf of the secret services) with Matteo Messina Denaro, who signed himself Alessio. In the transcript, recovered from the archive of the journalist Marco Bova, Vaccarino explains in the courtroom that in “agreement with the SISDE took the initiative to contact” the brother of the fugitive.

“It was me – says the former mayor and the Fact reports it – who asked the doctor Tumbarello to be able to meet Salvatore Messina Money (Matthew’s brother, ed), because he was his client. I contacted him because I believed an absolutely legitimate initiative could be carried forward, creating a service area at the Costa Gaia area on the motorway, which leads towards Palermo from Castelvetrano”, adds Vaccarino. Matteo Messina Money would have been sighted already in 2021 in Torretta Granitola, a hamlet of Campobello di Mazara. Report shows for the first time a service note drafted by carabinieri of Campobello, of November 2021, in which a confidential source informs them that “to him (Messina Denaro, ed) they don’t want to take it” and that “someone owes him bring food and clean clothes”. He adds that “there are people from Campobello who go up and down from Torretta” and that he has learned that Messina Denaro “has always the same facebut much aged“.

