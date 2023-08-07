Friday 18 August at 20.30 at San Nicola the big match of the first round: Bari-Palermo. Sampdoria plays the next day away against Ternana

Oscar Maresca

There is less and less until the start of Serie B. In the meantime advances and postponements from the first to the third day have been defined. The weekend of August 18 kicks off, with the big match of the first round immediately on the field: Bari-Palermo, kick-off on Friday at 20.30. All the others are on the field between Saturday and Sunday. From Cosenza-Ascoli to Venice-Como. There are a total of eight races scheduled for each day. The X and Y remain for Reggina and Lecco, which should have challenged Modena and Pisa respectively.

The Tar confirmed the decisions of the Federal Council: the appeal of Lecco was accepted, that of Reggina rejected. However, the Football Federation has chosen to wait for the Council of State, the last stage of administrative justice, which will be pronounced on 29 August. In case of substitution of the Calabrian club, Brescia remains ready. But the championship will start, despite the situation of the two teams being in the balance.

first day — Bari-Palermo is the anticipation of the first day: it will be played on Friday 18 August at 20.30. Saturday 19 at 20.30 they go on the pitch: Cosenza-Ascoli, Cremonese-Catanzaro, Ternana-Sampdoria. The following will close on Sunday 20th in the evening: Sudtirol-Spezia, Cittadella-Reggiana, Parma-Feralpisalò and Venice-Como.

second day — Sampdoria-Pisa will be played on Friday 25 at 20.30. Saturday at 6 pm there is Venice-Cosenza, at 8.30 pm space for: Como-Reggiana, Cremonese-Bari, Feralpisalò-Sudtirol, Modena-Ascoli, Parma-Cittadella. Sunday at 20.30 it’s time for Catanzaro-Ternana.