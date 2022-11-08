“Today, 30 percent of advanced therapies that have achieved market authorization have been withdrawn by the pharmaceutical company. This implies that in Europe, these therapies are not available to our patients ”. Thus the head of the gene therapy unit of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, Concetta Quintarelli, on the sidelines of the retreAT event: tracing the path of advanced therapies in Italy, held in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium. “The retreAT project is ambitious because it wants to put experts for drug development at a single table, trying to focus attention on current limits and look for solutions,” she concluded.