The second edition of the “science-show” format conceived and launched by OTA – Osservatorio Terapie Avanzate, entitled: At2 – Advanced Talks on Advanced Therapies, was held at the Ara Pacis Auditorium in Rome. An event that returned to the fore after the pandemic, designed to bring experts and the general public closer to current medical issues. The aim of the initiative was to build shared knowledge, essential to face the complex choices concerning the arrival of advanced therapies in everyone’s life. During the evening, the retreAT was presented, a multi-stakeholder project that aims to analyze the critical issues on specific issues in the field of advanced therapies.