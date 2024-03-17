Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, revealed that Dubai Police uses smart technologies to control cases of distraction off the road, in any way, whether using a mobile phone or eating while driving, and that it has caught people committing a very serious violation, which is a situation Their children are on their feet while driving, which threatens the safety of children, their families, and other road users.

Al Mazrouei told Emirates Today that the police strategy related to developing the smart control system aims primarily to enhance the safety and protection of community members, and not merely for violations, pointing out that traffic violations do not cover 1% of the losses that any government can bear if they cause. A person suffers a disability or leads to his death, according to international studies conducted in this regard.

He stressed that the strategy related to traffic control by Dubai Police was developed according to principles that do not include collecting money in any way, because a person’s adherence to the traffic law automatically protects him from any fines, but smart control techniques were developed after careful study of the causes of accidents, the most prominent of which is busyness. Other than the road, especially in light of many people’s obsession with social networking, whether by chatting or just browsing while driving.

He pointed out that there are devices that can monitor all traffic behaviors and violations, such as not wearing a seat belt, or using the phone, whether by talking or writing, etc., indicating that this behavior doubles the chances of accidents occurring, as it causes the disruption of a large part of the vital functions necessary for driving. Safe.

He said that a person's ability to act quickly to avoid imminent danger decreases if he uses the phone, especially when browsing social networks or writing text messages, explaining that “doing this while driving makes the driver closer to someone driving his vehicle while he is asleep or with his eyes closed, and it can We can imagine the consequences when this is combined with another violation, such as swerving or speeding.” Dubai Police recorded more than a hundred accidents during the past year, resulting in the death of eight people and the injury of more than 60 others due to a violation of busyness other than the road, especially using a mobile phone while driving. Major General Saif Al Mazrouei said that Dubai Police has adopted many awareness campaigns regarding the dangers of being busy off the road and using the phone while driving, and showed video clips of people who were busy with the phone while driving, and caused serious accidents that resulted in their death or disability, but some are only deterred. If he gets into an accident. He added that there are main causes of fatal accidents, monitored by the General Traffic Department in recent years, which include failure to give priority to other road users, sudden deviation, and not leaving sufficient distance, as well as speeding. It is likely that inattention resulting from the use of a mobile phone is a common factor in most accidents. resulting from these reasons.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei called on road users to the importance of adhering to traffic rules, and to avoid everything that would distract the driver from the road, and lead to negligence and lack of attention while driving, stressing that Dubai Police is intensifying the monitoring and follow-up operations of those people who do not adhere to traffic rules to deter them. In various locations, with the aim of achieving the highest levels of security and traffic safety for all road users.

He pointed out that Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment contributed to achieving deterrence to a large extent, pointing out that people whose vehicles were impounded several times in the past due to recklessness, display, or other things, have become more committed, and those who are caught once will not repeat this act. In light of the fact that the value of releasing the vehicle impoundment for a number of violations reaches 50 thousand dirhams. He explained that the decree was implemented about six months ago and achieved good results in terms of the deaths and accidents index. The General Traffic Department will analyze the results of the first year to take appropriate steps to reduce traffic accidents, stressing that it stands on the lookout for anyone who threatens the safety of others on public roads.

Committed families

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, told Emirates Today that there are parents who are critical with their children and are working to educate them about the importance of adhering to traffic laws, in order to preserve their lives and the safety of others.

He stressed that it is very sad to lose a young man due to reckless driving or lack of commitment, and this is due to the family, and the parents’ awareness that it is necessary to monitor the behavior of their children and educate them before giving them cars. Perhaps the father will be happy when he provides a fast or luxurious vehicle for his son, but he will be very sad if it causes his death. Or he was injured, or caused harm to others. He added that there are parents who expressed severity towards their reckless driving children, and asked the police to take the necessary measures against them, because they realize that this is the appropriate action to correct their behavior, attributing this to increasing families’ awareness of the importance of safe driving.