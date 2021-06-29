Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The work team of the Department of Inspection and Control Operations on Farm and Farm Complexes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and membership of the Camel Racing Federation, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Waste Management Center – Abu Dhabi “Tadweer” achieved significant results during the first quarter of 2021 that directly contributed to maintaining The environment and the general appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the promotion of the use of farms according to the purposes assigned to them, represented in agricultural production, both plant and animal, through the monitoring and follow-up of the complexes of farms and farms in the emirate, and follow-up of the commitment of farm and farm owners to implement building permit laws and organized agricultural legislation and enhance biosecurity and sustainability, And monitoring the phenomenon of random buildings that pose a threat to the environment and society.

The department worked, in coordination with its affiliated entities, to organize awareness campaigns related to organizing work and procedures in partnership with community members, in addition to communicating with community members through advertising campaigns and direct messages inviting them to abide by the requirements and standards for farms and farms and to exploit them for the purpose for which they were intended. During the inspection of nearly 14,000 farms and ranches through the use of advanced and accurate survey and monitoring techniques that contribute to supporting the efforts made by the Department, municipalities and the Authority in strengthening oversight and monitoring improper practices and violations in farms and ranches to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhance agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.

Recently, very advanced methods and techniques have been introduced in the field of monitoring violations through the use of lidar technology and accurate aerial images captured using unmanned aircraft (drones), and the use of modern techniques in analyzing those images, monitoring violations, and automating the issuance of reports for follow-up and inspection.