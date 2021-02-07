Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates continues its investments in satellites, by working to manufacture a new group of them, and the space departments in a number of state universities are working to support and innovate space research projects according to the highest international standards and employ artificial intelligence, which constitutes a qualitative leap in the fields of space science and satellite research. Synthetic.

The United Arab Emirates University includes at its headquarters in Al Ain, the new building of the National Center for Space Science and Technology, which contains advanced laboratories for the manufacture, assembly, installation and examination of satellites.

The United Arab Emirates University designed and developed in cooperation with a prestigious international university the Master of Space Science program, which is the first of its kind in space science, to meet the lifelong learning needs of the UAE space science sector and develop students’ skills to gain more learning experiences in this field.

It also aims to provide an effective and productive educational environment to conduct basic and applied research to deal with national and international space science challenges, to enhance cooperation between the UAE University and national, regional and international space professionals, and to enrich society and industry with high-quality technical cadres and a highly qualified workforce to lead national space development plans in line with With the national vision of the United Arab Emirates for space exploration and preparing academically trained graduates in specialized fields to play major roles in the space sector in the United Arab Emirates.

The National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University has prepared 6 platforms for scientific research in space.

Dimitra Atri

Dimitra Atri, an astronomer and researcher at the Center for Space Science at New York University Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the UAE is currently living in a historic period, after the first Emirati astronaut successfully completed his mission in 2019, and more astronauts will soon be selected to participate in missions to the station. International Space. This is in addition to the launch of the Hope Probe mission, which increased the enthusiasm of students in particular and those residing in the country in general, and aroused their interest in this field. He said I often receive emails from students asking how they have participated in our research on Mars, as our public outreach efforts that focus on Mars (just before the pandemic) have met with great success among schoolchildren, as space is a great way to get interest. Children from a young age learn about science, and I think the UAE has succeeded in doing so.

Dimitra Atrey indicated that the Space Science Center was established at New York University Abu Dhabi as part of the support of the United Arab Emirates’ endeavors to be a global center for scientific discovery and innovation in space science. He said, at present, we have a world-class research program in the sciences of the sun, planets and stars. The new data from the Hope Probe mission will complement our ongoing research with NASA’s Maven and Curiosity missions, and will help us better understand how solar activity affects the Martian atmosphere, and how most of it has eroded over a period of time, and to better estimate the risks to astronauts’ health. Radiation in future missions to the planet, as outlined in the UAE’s Mars 2117 strategy.

Francesco Arnaudo

Francesco Arnaudo, Associate Dean of the College of Science at New York University Abu Dhabi and a professor of physics, explained that the development of space studies in UAE universities is an example of future thinking for the United Arab Emirates, as these studies provide an opportunity for students and faculty alike to develop related programs. With basic and applied research. Many of the current global challenges, such as climate change, require detailed data that can only be collected from space.

He said, “NYU Abu Dhabi participates in space research through individual faculty members that collaborate with the Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and with other research institutions in the world. Moreover, the Center for Space Science and the Center for Astronomy, Particle and Planetary Sciences are two interlinked groups of researchers involved in high-level space research. ”

The laboratory areas of the Space Department at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi witness work on 3 miniature satellites: “ZebSat”, “Light-1” and “Maysat-1”.

The basic vision of the university is to graduate research university students with a master’s and doctorate in their engineering specializations within the framework of equipping and graduating a national cadre working in the field of research, specializing in miniature satellites.

Abdullah Muhammad Ali, a PhD researcher in mechanical engineering, confirmed that he has been in the program since 2017, as he has worked on many satellite models and projects, as part of the university’s team that specializes in installation, assembly and testing.

He said his work is related to installing the satellite parts and conducting tests that precede it to assemble the missile, and then send it into orbit.

He added, “Some tests must be performed that simulate difficult environments. This is because the missile environment includes vibrations and the orbit in which the satellite is placed, as well as the temperature, which varies greatly and reaches – 20 to 50 or 60 below zero.

Researcher Abdullah Muhammad Ali said that these steps also apply to large satellites, explaining that these experiments and simulations precede the satellite’s real flight, and the aim is to identify its ability to withstand all pressures, vibrations and heat, until it is fully produced, and then it is done. Send it to space. The researcher explained that the university witnessed work on 3 miniature satellites, and the beginning was with the miniature satellite “Maysat-1”, which was launched in its first mission in February 2018 in America, which is called a miniature satellite with one unit, and its dimensions are 10 cm by 10 Centimeters, the weight does not exceed 1.3 kilograms, and it is based on carrying a camera to photograph the earth, and the images were taken after it was equipped with a battery manufactured at Khalifa University, until it was tested in space, and satisfactory and good results were obtained, and scientific publications were published after the completion of the event, The satellite «Almaysat – 1» opened the way for us to enter the world of research more, especially in miniature satellites.

Satellite image «ZebSat» during its installation

«Dhabi Sat»

Researcher Abdullah Muhammad confirmed that the second miniature satellite, called “ZebSat,” will be launched in 2021, and it is a miniature programming satellite with two units 10 by 10 by 20 centimeters, and its weight is twice the “Maysat-1”, and does not exceed 2.66 kilograms. The researchers, including masters and doctoral students, have worked on programming to control it by moving the camera on it when the required angle changes.

Abdullah Muhammad Ali added that the third miniature satellite called “Light-1”, which will be launched in this year 2021, is the fruit of cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, where 10 master’s students from Bahrain were received, who were at Khalifa University for two years. It is equipped with a sensor, manufactured at New York University in Abu Dhabi, to sense and measure gamma rays, which are detected during lightning and thunderstorms in the atmosphere of the Earth, and it helps to monitor the amount of radiation that may reach the passengers while they are on the plane.