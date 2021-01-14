Jean Castex, while welcoming that “adhesion to vaccination is increasing”, asked the French for patience during a trip to Metz on Thursday for the opening of registrations for vaccination against Covid-19 for the 75 years and older. A way of admitting, without admitting it, serious failures in the strategy adopted.

Before announcing possible new restrictions at a press conference at 6 p.m., the Prime Minister went to the CHR in Metz in the morning to visit a vaccination center and an appointment-making center, picking up himself the phone to answer a call. A desire for communication that contrasts with reality: at noon, the online appointment preise platform was not accessible according to the tests carried out by Humanity.

“It’s a very big operation, unprecedented with a vaccine which has characteristics – it must be kept at minus 80 degrees here at the CHR in Metz – which create constraints that everyone will understand. But we are going to do it,” he said. -he adds. The government’s first target, which was to vaccinate one million people by the end of January, has yet to be met and appears to be slipping away.

The map of vaccination centers must be put online during the day on the public site sante.fr, which will link to the three private platforms selected by the State (Doctolib, Keldoc, Maiia), raising questions about the irruptio priové, as with the use of consulting firms, in what should come under national solidarity.