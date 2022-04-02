The artists at 64 Bit have recreated a beautiful animated video that brings Commander Shepard to the Game Boy Advance.

The original trilogy of space science fiction developed by BioWare has been one of the most beloved of the RPG genre and one of the most important works of the last 15 years. The trilogy was remastered last year ‘rekindling the passion of the fans’, assured Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, and good proof of this is this beautiful work that pays homage to the acclaimed title of 2007.

The cheer squad’64 bit‘, has shared through its YouTube channel a reimagining of the role-playing game as if it had been launched on Game Boy Advance, although they have represented it in a very special way, as if it had been developed by Intelligent Systems, in the purest style Advance Wars, the Nintendo handheld TRPG.

This demake adds to the elaborate video series that the animators have been sharing, where we have been able to see Kratos and Atreus fighting in turn-based combat in a God of War based on the 32-bit JRPG, or an amazing Bioshock Infinite that traveled directly to the 16-bit Super Nintendo inspired by the classics Indiana Jones and Clock Tower.

The video shows us our crew looking like manages to capture all the essence of the Intelligent Systems title. As for the development of the game, fits perfectly to the turn-based combat of Advance Wars. A fantasy that all fans of both franchises would love if it could come true. If you like them demakesdon’t miss the one that the creator of Bloodborne PSX presented this week: Bloodborne Kart, where our hunter races through Yharnam with PS1 graphics.

More about: Mass Effect, Advance Wars, Demake, Bioware, Nintendo and Game Boy Advance.