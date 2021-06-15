Advance Wars is a series of turn-based strategy games from Nintendo, which will also surprise Nintendo Switch.

Indeed Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-boot Camp, includes 3D remakes – “reimagined and rebuilt from scratch” – of the original Advance Wars and its sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (originally released on Gameboy Advance respectively in 2001 and 2003), which should make the long-hungry fans of the series very happy. Although obviously not as happy as it was a brand new game.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-boot Camp will arrive on Switch on December 3 this year.

Source