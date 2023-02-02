In recent days various rumors have emerged about Nintendoone of them focuses on the fact that Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp is nowhere near being released after its two late dates. The first indications were given last week, when its file was updated on the official page, to which is added that the game returned for reservations in some stores.

Now, a new clue has surfaced indicating the imminent release date, and that’s because some users of Reddit who happen to be employees of retail stores like Walmart, They have received posters to paste from the video game. The most curious thing about the whole thing is that they do not say any exit window, rather it is established in the same “available now”.

After that comes another rather suspicious comment, since their immediate bosses have told them that they can’t hit them until February 10 of this year. That means, that the Japanese company would reveal a new trailer for the game next week, the same in which it would set February 10 as its official date.

The same rumor also coincides with the one that there will be a new Nintendo Direct on February 7, and if the company plans to make such a move, February 3 would be the ideal day to do so. However, the company has been known to reveal things out of the blue, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a trailer for the game was released on Monday.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It would be a good strategy for the game to launch the following Friday, alongside Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, it would be something similar to what happened with Hi-Fi RUSH last week when the day of its presentation to Xbox consoles arrived.