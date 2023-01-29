The mystery of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp could be close to the solution, with the game that should have been ready for months now but which seems to have been blocked by Nintendo waiting for a more relaxed international climate, but the release could be close to this point, based on a clue.

The idea emerged on the Familyboards forum, based on a detail found on the Nintendo eShop website for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. In the datamining, the “new NSUID attached” detail emerged, according to reports, a signal that usually refers to games that are about to receive the go-ahead in terms of pre-orders.

In fact, it seems that in correspondence with this variation the title has become available again at various retailers, which could confirm possible news arriving at the launch of the game. The last we heard of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was in Nintendo’s financial filings back in November, but the game was still listed as “TBA” when it comes to release.

The date has already been pushed back a couple of times, with the latest official postponement emerging last March due to the war in Ukraine. Considering the theme of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Nintendo felt it was inappropriate to launch it at a time when the war had returned to the front pages of the world in an extremely dramatic way.

The postponement seemed to be connected to the desire to look for a more “quiet” period to be able to release a game like this, but at this point, with the lengthening of the conflict, it becomes difficult to think of a moment in which this will be resolved in order to be able to exit the title.

It is therefore probable that Nintendo now intends to release Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, which may have been ready for some time. The company has denied that the game has been canceled, despite the fact that there has been no talk of it for some time.