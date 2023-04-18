Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is finally coming to Nintendo Switch, after a long wait, and here’s one Italian spot made for present the game and its characteristics.

Remake of the strategic series episodes published on Game Boy AdvanceRe-Boot Camp includes two experiences in a single solution, to the full advantage of the contents, and a completely redesigned technical sector for the occasion.

We tried Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp a few days ago, finding the strategic formula developed by Intelligent Systems still current and fun, as well as supported by a lot of substance.

There are many new features introduced in this re-edition: from the possibility of increasing the speed of the gameplay to rewinding the action in case of a mistake, from dubbing for captains to extra modes, which include an exciting local and online multiplayer to challenge the own friends.

We’ll find out the rest shortly, as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will make its debut in stores starting April 21st.