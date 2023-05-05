I am Advance Wars And Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising the titles of the saga of the same name intelligent systems which Nintendo chose to revive with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. At the development we find WayForward which, despite the difficulties faced due to the already widely discussed postponements, has managed to re-propose both chapters very well, demonstrating how the formula proposed in the early 2000s has not aged a day. For those unfamiliar with the games in question we are talking about two turn-based strategy games released respectively in 2001 and 2003 in which the player is called upon to manage his own army and fight the opponent’s army, thus advancing between the various levels. Advance Wars And Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are presented in this remake as two separate campaigns both freely accessible immediately, although the title warns the player to complete the adventures in order to avoid plot anticipations. Anyway Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising it will always behave as if it were the first time you approach the game, tending to give you useful advice as if you were a novice even if you have already completed the previous campaign.

One of the first things to point out before proceeding with the examination of the title is that we are dealing with a remake that on the content side offers little additional compared to the pair of original games, being bound to that type of operation that offers a completely renewed graphic layout together with some novelties but limiting itself only to this. The narrative takes place in an imaginary continent made up of various nations, including ours Orange Starinvolved in a war against the state of Blue Moon which will extend giving way to a chain of events that will lead to the outbreak of a world war in which the nation will also take part Black Hole, the actual final antagonists especially in the sequel. It will therefore be our duty to join Andy, max, Sami and all the others Commanding officers to face the enemy threat and restore peace to the continent shaken by conflicts.

The Orange Star State is under attack!

Especially with regard to the first Advance Wars the main objective of each mission is mainly the same, defeat the opposing army by conquering its headquarters or eliminate all enemy troops on the map. Proceeding we will unlock others during the adventure Commanding officers with which to lead our troops each diversified by their own skill called “Virtue“, unique special moves of the characters capable of inflicting negative status on the opponent or guaranteeing bonuses to our army. Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising we can consider it instead a more of the same to the nth degreewhich differs from its predecessor in a few aspects: first of all we have more varied objectives that offer the player that bit of diversification which is enough to encourage him to test ever new strategies. Secondly we have an additional special move called “special virtue” (more effective than the basic ones and usable after the appropriate bar fills up completely during the fight) and some more unit types that can be manufactured. Finally, it will be up to us to decide the order in which to tackle the various missions since when they land on a new continent on the map they will appear without forcing the player to complete them in a pre-established order.

The gameplay offers some extremely simple mechanics and within the reach of those who are new to the genre (making Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp a perfect entry point), which can already be seen from the short and concise tutorial that introduces the player perfectly to the dynamics of the game. Differentiating itself from other titles of the genre, it lacks all the preparatory phase in which the units to be deployed in battle would typically be chosen, in fact each level will give us a certain number and type of starting troops (in any case they can be generated at the appropriate structures if under our control), a factor that further simplifies the formula. The few rules to learn and the functioning of the clashes between the troops based on the probability of success (in which it will only be necessary to know the weaknesses of the units and the strengths) follows the logic of the less is more, in which basing the focus of the experience on a few easy-to-learn elements becomes central. Troops then have a maximum range of squares they can travel and distance from which they can fire, and among other things, each unit can attack, move or conquer an area (if it is a mechanized units you hate infantry), pondering the choice will therefore be a fundamental aspect of the strategy.

In addition to campaigns, modes are available Battle And Challenge to play against the CPU or against other players in local mode Online to compete with opponents at a distance and finally the Graphic Room. The latter is a map editor fully customizable and then shareable online, excellent for those who love to indulge their imagination especially if you are familiar with the gameplay and the dynamics that can be created. We then clearly noticed that the game never rewards the speed with which we generate units to be sent en masse against the enemy, but it will always and only reward strategy, demonstrating every time how even with a few deployed units you can bring home victory. Finally, it will also be our duty to know use the land to our advantage placing infantry units on the mountains, for example, or protecting all vehicles capable of transporting land vehicles further away in order to speed up movement, which are just some of the considerations to take into account during our turn.

The ability to prove yourself

We have therefore found that Advance Wars And Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising they are almost identical on the gameplay side. How does this remake differ from the originals? The first thing that logically catches the eye is the total restyling of the models that pass from the 2D of the Game Boy Advance to 3D, with delightful models of vehicles and soldiers that are very reminiscent of miniatures arranged on a board. The impact is very good in its essentiality especially as it is accompanied by the splendid animations of the COs and their Virtues, which is accompanied by theexcellent dubbing in Italian and the music reproduced to perfection. Of course despite the fine workmanship it wouldn’t have been bad to have an option to speed up the animations of the clashes, which in the long run become intrusive and break the rhythm too much especially during longer games. Instead, here we only have a way to skip the animations of the clashes which shorten the waiting times but not enough to make the game more fluid.

Luckily WayForward gives us the option to give up at any time so in case we realize like the ability to interrupt and resume a game on the exact turn we interrupted it, this is because the developers cleverly made sure that the game saves on every unit move. We reiterate that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, as mentioned above, is limited only to the reconstruction of the technical aspect so don’t expect gameplay gimmicks that go beyond what the original chapters were. Despite this, being redistributed together, Advance Wars And Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising they break enough between them without making the diversification that maybe the sequels feel too much like Advance Wars: Dual Strike And Advance Wars: Dark Conflict they would donate to the package. In all of this Nintendo Switch it proves to be a perfect console to welcome the title, partly for the shape and partly for the structure of the missions (although some require more time before being completed).

Who would we recommend Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp it is a perfect game for all those who want to approach a turn-based strategy game even for the first time, thanks to the few and simple rules on which the gameplay is based. To accompany it all too the great amount of content which therefore will be able to guarantee hours and hours of fun, and even if you are not inclined for the genre we are sure that the freshness with which this title presents itself will be able to kidnap you. If you are historical players of the brand, we still recommend the purchase, provided that you approach us with the right foundations already provided in the previous paragraphs.

Satisfactory in mechanics

Many hours of content

Stimulates the search for the perfect strategy without ever getting bored

Animated inserts and satisfying overall technical realization Unspeedable enemy’s turn