If you have been following the news, you will know that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp It suffered a delay in its launch by decision of Nintendo. Well, it seems that said pause is about to end and that was revealed by Amazon Mexico.

This online store, which has leaked information ahead of time in the past, reopened reservations of this game. This after they were detained for 10 months, since this title was delayed indefinitely.

The release date for this game, as it appears in this trade, would be December 30, 2023. However, it should not be taken literally; it’s just tentative.

It is common to do this when it is not known exactly when a certain title will be released. This hint could be related to an update on the Canadian eShop, where there are signs that pre-orders for this game will reopen very soon.

The same thing is happening to the digital reservations of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But as always it is better to wait for a confirmation from Nintendo.

What is certain is that it is time for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Nintendo Switch goes on sale. Especially if we take into account that it is a title that is highly anticipated by some players. Maybe a Nintendo Direct isn’t too far away.

Why was Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed?

The official response from Nintendo about the delay in the release of the game was on March 9, 2022. It said ‘in light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp…’.

Initially its launch would be on April 8 of last year and there were mentions that there would be details of a new date in the future. So far this has not happened and many miss this long silence.

Although Nintendo did not say so directly, it is clear that the ‘world events’ he mentions were the war between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out at the end of February. The conflict is still going on and it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon.

Unless the spring offensive of the Ukrainian forces is so successful that the Russians decide for once that this country is not worth invading. The war has cost thousands of lives on both sides.

In addition to Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp We have more video game information at EarthGamer.