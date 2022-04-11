One fan has gained access to a complete, digital version of Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, despite Nintendo having officially delayed the game’s release.

Twitter user Killtheth uploaded a series of posts, giving a small insight into the game’s opening and tutorial section (thanks, nintendo life).

“Finally getting to play Advance Wars, but only on my Switch Lite which had preloaded it prior to what happened,” Killtheth wrote, with an accompanying snapshot of the game’s welcoming dialogue.

Killtheth then went on to share a snippet of the tutorial’s gameplay, which shows a map, and then footage of red and blue tanks advancing on each other.

not anything too interesting here, just took a shot of the tutorial for you. pic.twitter.com/X6kRzy8rQf — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Lastly, Killtheth confirmed Blue Moon are still in the first few missions of the game’s campaign. Fans have long commented on the fact that each of the series’ five main factions are loosely based on a real-world counterpart, with Blue Moon associated with Russia.

And it is! Blue Moon and Olaf are in the first few missions in the campaign. pic.twitter.com/nnAiGjKfYy — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



However, Killtheth hadn’t realized she was apparently the only person – so far – able to access the game, writing: “will not lie, I did think other people had access to this and didn’t expect this tweet to blow up like it did lol… I’ve no idea why it’s letting me play, but as far as I’m concerned, I paid 50 quid for this so I’m going with it.”

It is unclear if others have also been able to play the game now its original launch date on the Switch has passed.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Last month, Nintendo announced it was postponing its release of Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04,” Nintendo wrote. “Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”