Nintendo has released the launch trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Campavailable today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated the two chapters included in the collection, released for the first time on Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003, respectively, were rebuilt from scratch and will include within them new online features thanks to which we will be able to challenge players from all over the world in breathtaking fights.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, below which you can find more details on the collection thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ADVANCE WARS 1+2: RE-BOOT CAMP OUT TODAY FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

Revised, rebuilt and redesigned versions of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising with new online multiplayer

April 21, 2023 – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp releases today for Nintendo Switch. Players can test their battle strategy in turn-based strategic missions, maneuvering land, air and sea units. These Game Boy Advance classics have been rebuilt from the ground up and feature all the gameplay from the originals with the added ability to challenge friends online.

Enlist in Orange Star’s army, fine-tune your strategies in the Advance Wars Campaign mode and repel the attacks of the Blue Moon, Green Earth and Gold Comet armies. Then, take on the fierce armies of Sturm and Black Hole in Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

In both campaigns, you’ll be able to speed up gameplay and restart your turns for a more refined tactical experience. There are a number of different types of challenges that can be tackled using any strategy or UC you desire. Depending on the score obtained, the player will receive coins to unlock more UC and additional challenges.

Take on up to three friends in local multiplayer* or battle them online** in a 1v1 match to determine the winner.

In addition, the Graphics Room offers custom maps: mountainous battlefields where the air force plays a vital role or open sea combat zones. Created maps can be shared with friends to see if they are able to pass your challenge up to the challenge.

The critics have just published the reviews of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Check out some excerpts from the reviews below.

Gamesource.it – 9.1/10

“Magnificent”

The Games Machine – 9.1/10

“A strategic title also suitable for those who do not like to chew military tactics, simple to assimilate but unexpectedly profound.”

Multiplayer.it – 9/10

“A Mr. game able to engage and entertain for many hours thanks to the two campaigns and the multiplayer mode”

Gamesvillage.it – 9/10

“A masterpiece of this kind that keeps its many qualities unchanged after 20 years”

Tom’s Hardware – 8.5/10

“Still today two of the best exponents of the RTS genre”

Spaziogames.it – 8.2/10

“A product with attention to every detail, an all-round remake that preserves all the good that was in the original products and makes them attractive to the new generations”

IGN Italy – 8.1/10

“Dozens and dozens of hours of Nintendo-style strategy”

Everyeye.it – 8/10

“Bring back to life a series that made the history of the genre”

Gametimers.it – 8/10

“A more contemporary product suitable for today’s audience but without changing the gameplay that remains absolutely fresh and layered, even over 20 years later”

