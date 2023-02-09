Advance Wars is a turn-based strategy game developed by Intelligent System and published by Nintendo on Game Boy Advance In the 2001. The game has a second chapter released on GBA extension called Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising and two more sequels released on NintendoDS; Advance Wars: Dual Strike And Advance Wars: Dark Conflict. atElectronic Entertainment Expo of the 2021 Nintendo announced a remake of the first two chapters and then suspended its production due to the conflict in Ukraine which made its publication inconvenient. After two years it seems the company has retraced its steps.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will come up Nintendo Switch The April 21st and, following yesterday’s direct, it’s now officially pre-orderable on Nintendo Switch eShop. After more than twenty years it will finally be possible to wear the shoes of Andy, max, Sami and all other commanding officers of the Orange Star Army. Once again Nintendo manages to revive a title that to many might have seemed to have fallen into oblivion, the gameplay of Advance Wars is certainly very original and we can’t wait for April to arrive to find out how the Japanese house has revisited for its new console this great old title.